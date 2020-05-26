I’ve spent the last 15 Memorial Days on a field somewhere.
Memorial Day is traditionally the first day of 15th Region baseball and softball tournaments.
There is nothing like getting to the field early and staying there until around midnight or later.
It’s one of those days that as a sports reporter, I look forward to.
It’s different than the first round of football or basketball playoffs.
It’s usually filled with a lot of fun and great games.
You look forward to seeing coaches and other media members.
It’s not like any other first round playoff.
Sometimes softball and baseball are held in two different places, but most of the time, they are on the same campus and are located near each other.
That makes it special because you get eight games in one day and you can follow them all.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, this Memorial Day, I wasn’t at a field somewhere. I think it was the 59th District’s turn to host this season. I believe Shelby Valley was the last 59th District team to host, so I believe it would’ve been East Ridge’s turn to host.
That didn’t happen, though.
It feels odd not covering baseball and softball.
Truly, it does.
So I can only imagine what the players and coaches must feel.
I feel bad for all of the kids missing out on their season, but especially bad for the players missing out on the region tournament.
And especially sad for the seniors in their last go around chasing a region title.
It’s a special day for kids.
Sometimes there are scouts there and college coaches.
But there is always great games and action.
Obviously all the players are missing out all over the state and the country.
To the seniors who didn’t get to play and maybe missed an opportunity to earn a college scholarship, I really feel for those kids.
You never know who is watching.
You never know what a coach is looking for and when your opportunity is going to come.
Sometimes, seniors go under the radar and get seen once the region takes place because there are more eyes watching and more people in the crowd.
Some kids work four years and don’t get an opportunity to shine until now.
That is gone.
The season is gone.
This Memorial Day, we will remember those who’ve sacrificed all for our country.
We’ll remember those we’ve lost in our every day lives.
I’ll also be thinking of the kids who missed out on a special day of baseball and softball.
Hopefully all of the seniors who missed out on their final go around, will get an opportunity to continue to play somewhere if that’s what they want.
Memorial Day was different for me.
I missed the crack of the bat.
The long day that starts before noon and usually doesn’t end until midnight or later.
It is usually an exciting day in sports, but this year it is a what-if or what could’ve been for every high school baseball and softball team in the state.
