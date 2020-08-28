After nearly four hours of discussion, the Kentucky Department of Education voted unanimously, 10-0, to develop written communication with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to consider alternate options for high contact fall sports.
At this time, there is still going to be a fall sports season.
Volleyball, soccer and cross country can start on September 7, while football is still scheduled to kickoff Friday, September 11.
