So last week was the NFL Draft.
Beforehand, I played out scenarios for trades and possibilities for the Bengals.
None came to fruition.
That was great.
Not going to complain at all.
I love what the Bengals did in the draft.
We’ve got our franchise quarterback and the future is now.
Now we start building to the playoffs.
A playoff win and a possible Super Bowl sometime down the road.
If that isn’t the goal, then why play?
Why draft Burrow?
The Bengals spent a lot of money in the offseason and look to be committed to building a roster and franchise that can compete.
Can they compete this season?
Time will tell, but I do think they will be greatly improved from last season’s two wins.
OK, back to the NFL Draft.
Peyton Manning gave some intro and some fans probably loved it, I am not one of those people. I have a strong dislike, well a hatred for Peyton Manning. I can’t stand Tennessee football and he is a large part of that.
After Manning finally quit talking in the opening it still took a while to get to the draft, but Joe Burrow was the first name to be called and as a Bengal fan, the draft was a success right there.
Love his interview about joining the team and his family was one of the few who look like they adhered to the social distancing standards of today as other players had a litany of people in the household.
With the virtual draft, Roger Goodell is still unlikeable, but less unlikeable than usual.
He tried to engage with the players and fans virtually, but he seemed like a robot.
After Burrow, Chase Young went second. No surprise there.
Detroit followed by drafting Jeff Okudah. Detroit had been rumored as trying to trade the third pick, but they kept it and that made another Ohio State player off the board.
Including Burrow, the first three picks of the draft all played at Ohio State in their college career. Burrow transferred to LSU after his sophomore season.
The fourth pick was a bit of a surprise as the Giants took Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. Many draft experts had Thomas as the fourth best offensive lineman in the draft, but just like last season, New York took the player they wanted.
The fifth pick is where a lot of draft experts had differing opinions.
But Miami selected Tua Tugaviola as expected all along.
Tua was dressed to the nines in his living room. Full suit and he was showing it off.
Here are a few other first round highlights before looking at the Bengals full draft.
Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons fell to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 8.
At No. 12 Henry Ruggs III was the first wide receiver to get picked by Oakland. Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb were ranked by many to be the No. 1 and No. 2 receivers in the draft, but Ruggs was the quickest of all three and in the NFL, speed kills.
At No. 14, Javon Kinlaw was picked by San Francisco.
Why is this of note?
His dad sitting on the couch dived out of his seat and did a roll on the floor after his son’s name was called. Maybe the best reaction of the whole draft.
CeeDee Lamb fell to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17.
He has fast hands as the cameras picked up him snatching his cell phone out of the clutches of his girlfriend’s hands.
Maybe the most talked about pick of the first round besides Burrow or Tua, was another quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay took Love at No. 26 overall.
Nobody saw that coming.
Especially Aaron Rodgers.
The Packers need offensive weapons for Rodgers to throw to and every draft expert had them picking a receiver in the first round.
But they traded up from 28 to No. 26 to take Love.
Rodgers was in the same situation when he was drafted by the Packers 15 years ago as Green Bay still had Brett Favre.
Rodgers sat three seasons behind Favre before taking over as starter.
It looks like the Packers are trying to repeat their once successful formula.
Only time will tell if it pays off.
Now we’ll look at what the Bengals did the rest of the draft.
In the second round, the Bengals took Tee Higgins No. 33 overall.
A great pick.
Not the most pressing need.
Linebacker and offensive line was the two biggest needs of the team, but a young receiver for Burrow to grow and develop with and he could take over the No. 1 role eventually, especially if A.J. Green can’t stay healthy.
The Bengals passed on Josh Jones a big offensive lineman from Houston and Ezra Cleveland another offensive lineman from Boise State.
Higgins was a great pick.
In the third round, Cincinnati selected Logan Wilson.
Wilson is a linebacker from Wyoming.
Wilson will have a great chance to start at inside linebacker.
Definitely a need filled, but Jones was still available and the Bengals passed on him once again.
In the fourth round, the Bengals selected Akeem Davis-Gaither a linebacker from Appalachian State.
Davis-Gaither will have a chance to start and play right away as well.
He has plenty of speed and will play in space and has the ability to drop in coverage or rush the passer.
He could play a linebacker/safety hybrid that is so popular in today’s game.
Another great pick.
In the fifth round, the Bengals drafted Khalid Kareem from Notre Dame. Kareem is a pass rusher and he will give the Bengals depth on the outside.
Another solid pick.
In the sixth round, the Bengals selected Hakeem Adeniji a guard from Kansas.
The Bengals offensive line was a problem last season, but got better as the year progressed and should be even better this season with the addition of last year’s first round and No. 9 overall pick Jonah Williams. Williams didn’t play a down last season due to injury in the preseason.
This pick was for depth, so it was solid, especially if Adeniji develops into a NFL caliber player.
The final pick of the Bengals was Markus Bailey from Purdue. He was the third linebacker selected and will have a chance to make the team and play.
He is another outside player who can play in space.
Could be a late round steal.
He was projected as a second round pick before suffering an ACL injury.
So if he recovers, it could be a steal that late.
The Bengals addressed needs at quarterback and linebacker. They added depth on the offensive and defensive line and gave Burrow a player that he can grow with.
I like what the Bengals did in this draft.
Cincinnati should be much improved this season.
How improved?
Only time will tell.
A lot will have to do with how quickly Burrow adjusts to the NFL game.
The Bengals have put a lot into building a solid team again.
Much of it depends on how guys develop from the draft.
There will be a lot of pressure on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow’s shoulders.
Let’s see how he handles that pressure.
