We’re going to have some fun this week, looking at some things you may be surprised to read in my work. Enjoy!
• Remember Michael Porter Jr.? Coming out of high school, he was not only a McDonald’s All-American but also was the MVP of that company’s All-Star Game, and was ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in a high school class that included Kevin Knox, Mo Bamba, Trae Young and eventual NBA No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.
Then he signed at Missouri, and had Tiger faithful hopeful that they could finally compete with Kentucky and the rest of the top of the Southeastern Conference. But that never happened. He was injured in the first half of the regular-season opener against Iowa State, and wouldn’t play again until the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament in March.
He fell to the 14th pick of the first round of the draft to Denver, and honestly, I’d lost touch with him, as I do so many players after they leave college basketball. He was even further off the radar when he completely sat out his first season in the NBA.
During this complicated season, Porter has averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, but he either has gotten completely healthy, loves Florida or playing in a bubble.
On Wednesday night, the 6 foot 10 power forward followed up a career high 37 points with 30 on only 19 shots and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Nuggets to a 132-126 win over San Antonio. Denver is now 45-23 on the season and sits only a half-game behind the Clippers for the second seed in the upcoming playoffs.
I have to admit to not following the NBA a lot, but I also wasn’t sure we’d ever see numbers like this from Porter. Good for him.
• If you’ve followed or paid loose attention to the Cincinnati Reds the first two weeks of the season, you’re probably somewhat disappointed in them. After Wednesday’s lethargic performance, the Reds were 5-7 on the season and on pace to finish at 25-35 and yet make the bloated playoffs in the National League.
But one guy worth paying attention to is right-fielder Nick Castellanos. Heading into play yesterday, he led the National League with 6 home runs, 13 RBI, with an .878 slugging percentage and a 1.325 OPS. He was also third in hitting, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in hits.
He’ll have a hard time getting enough attention unless his team picks up the pace, and it would be easy to think that he’ll be challenged to keep that going all season long, but as of right now, he’s got to be the (very) early favorite for MVP.
• While the Reds have only won five times, it’s easy to be concerned about their lackluster offense, porous defense and a bullpen that gets shredded every single night. But here’s something that is sneaky concerning for me: Of the five wins the team has picked up so far, three of them have been won by Sonny Gray.
Once more: In games not started by Gray, the Reds entered last night’s game with a record of 2-7 this season.
Want an even more bleak look? In games not started by Gray nor played last Sunday, when the Reds swept two from the Tigers, the Reds are 0-7.
Yet if the season ended today, they’d play the Dodgers in LA to open the playoffs.
And yes, that’s a completely negative take, but an accurate one nonetheless.
• By now in most years, golf has slid off the radar thanks largely to all four majors having been completed. But like most things in our life, this year is different, and the PGA Championship – the first major of the 2020 season, began yesterday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
I don’t know who’s going to win this thing, but I know this much: If you’re a golf fan, it’s been a long time since Shane Lowry ran away and hid to win The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, by six strokes on July 21 of last year.
This year, only three of the four majors are scheduled to be played as The Open Championship was cancelled while the rest were only postponed. The US Open is slated for September 17-20, while The Masters is scheduled to be played Nov. 12-15.
That would make this year’s edition of the Masters truly a tradition unlike any other.
• We’ll wrap up this week’s column with a couple of notes on baseball hall-of-fame pitcher Phil Niekro.
Niekro, who this week celebrated the 47th anniversary of his only career no-hitter, won 318 games in his career, and if you wonder about the power of his famous knuckleball, Niekro won a Major League record 121 games after his 40th birthday.
He also is the last big leaguer to both win (ital.) and (ital.) lose 20 games in a season, having gone 21-20 in 1979, a season in which he started 44 games and completed 23 of them.
He and his brother, fellow knuckleballer Joe, combined to win 539 games, the most wins ever by brothers. By the way, Joe Niekro had 221 wins in his Major League career, a total surpassed by the following current big-league pitchers: Justin Verlander, with 226. As the legendary Tony Kornheiser would say, that’s it; that’s the list.
Yet Joe Niekro was on the Hall of Fame ballot only one time, where he garnered only six votes, or 1.3 percent, and fell completely off the ballot.
