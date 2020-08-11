BOWLING GREEN — Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward announced today the postponement of fall sports to spring 2021 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The decision comes following last week’s administrative council meetings and subsequent approval by the MSC Council of Presidents.
The sports impacted by the decision are men and women’s cross country, men and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The regular-season conference schedule is slated to precede the championships in the spring.
Conference regular season and tournament dates will be announced following the NAIA’s release of national championships dates.
While the conference schedule is adjusted, institutions are given the autonomy to play non-conference games this fall. UPike has made the decision to not participate in any competition before the weekend of September 25th and 26th.
In football, each of the three divisions will independently determine conference play. With the football footprint spanning over seven states, each division’s administrative council was given the authority to make the decision on fall play based on state and federal regulations within its geographical area. An announcement on the football schedule will come later this week once all three divisions’ leaderships have met.
