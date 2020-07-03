Pike Central was ready to make another run at the 15th Region championship after falling in the championship game in 2019.
But right before the start of the season, the COVID-19 outbreak happened and that put an end to all spring sports in the state.
Pike Central hired Misty Haynes to take over after the 2019 season.
Haynes was set to make her debut as a high school coach after leading Pikeville’s Middle School team in recent seasons.
Haynes’ debut now has to wait until 2021 season.
“We started conditioning back in September and the buzz was just awesome,” Haynes said. “We had six seniors coming back and we were working hard. The girls were looking forward to getting out on the field together because this group has played together for a long time. I’ll be honest with you, it was a punch to me because I was looking forward to coaching this team.”
Some Little Leagues, Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth Leagues are starting to open up around the area. Haynes is hoping that some softball leagues that allow 18-U to play will help her players get some reps on the softball field this season.
“We’re hoping to play in a league in a couple weeks after KHSAA lifts everything,” Haynes said. “We’re actually hoping to play in a league at maybe Shelby Valley or a league in Floyd County. So I definitely want them to get back on the field.”
Pike Central was one of the favorites heading into the 2020 season. Going into next season, the six Lady Hawk seniors won’t be on the roster.
Pike Central still has some talent coming back, though.
“There’s no doubt losing those six seniors is going to hurt,” Haynes said. “Not only were they great players, but they were also great leaders. All of our younger girls look up to them. We have Maddie Vaughn coming back and she’s a great pitcher. We have Sydney Lowe coming back and she’s a great catcher. Pitcher and catcher, that’s a lot of the game, plus we have some young girls who can step in and fill those roles.”
There is a lot of excitement at Pike Central.
The athletic programs have been very successful recently.
Pike Central has hired several new coaches that have added to that excitement.
“There is a lot of excitement at Pike Central right now,” Haynes said. “My nephew Hobo McCoy is helping coach basketball now and being able to be up there with him coaching is unbelievable. There is a new head basketball coach (Robert Amis) coming in and new girls basketball coach (Denise Campbell). I think sports is on an upswing at Pike Central.”
Haynes will make her debut as head coach next spring.
