Like every other senior, she missed her senior season of play due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But unlike many seniors, Skylar Stumbo’s softball career isn’t over.
Tuesday evening, Stumbo signed to play college softball at UPike in a small signing ceremony at the UPike gym with a few family members and her Pike Central coach Misty Haynes and Bears’ coach Robert Staggs in attendance.
“I always knew UPike was where I wanted to further my education and I am fortunate that I have the opportunity to continue my softball career there as well,” Stumbo said. “I’ve also had a great relationship with coach (Robert) Staggs over the years and I grew up attending UPike’s softball camps when I was younger.”
UPike was having an outstanding season before the COVID-19 outbreak hit cancelling the season.
The Bears were 11-3 and only lost their three games by four runs.
“I am excited to be joining a program with so much talent already and that was so successful in their short season this year,” Stumbo. “It’s a great conference and I think UPike will be competitive again next year. I’m looking forward to learning a lot from the returning players and hopefully being able to contribute in my own way.”
“We’re excited to have her,” UPike coach Robert Staggs said. “She’s a kid we’ve been watching since she was yay high. She didn’t get to have a senior season, but she was one of the best athletes in the region. We’re looking forward to having her next season. Anytime you get somebody the quality like Skylar, not just as a player, but also the type of person she is, we jump all over it. We’re tickled to death to have her.”
Pike Central finished last season as the 15th Region runner-up losing to Johnson Central in the region title game.
The Lady Hawks were looking to claim their first-ever region championship this season, but that didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I was very disappointed not being able to play my last year with my teammates,” Stumbo said. “Coming off last season, my team and I were so excited to compete for the 15th Region title again. We felt we had a really good shot at winning both the 15th Region Tournament and the 2A Region Championship. I was also looking forward to being coached by Misty Haynes who has always had success with her softball programs. I worked hard in the off season with my trainer, Josh Vanhoose and was anxious to play my senior season. It was a huge disappointment for myself, my teammates, and coaches.”
Misty Haynes was set to take over in her first season at Pike Central.
She didn’t get to coach a regular season game, but she still was able to be around Stumbo.
“When you have Skylar (Stumbo) on your team, you’re getting someone who will give it everything she has,” Pike Central coach Misty Haynes said. “She is a great leader and a great glove. I’d put her up against anybody in the region.
“I was actually in the stands watching them at the region last year and you could tell the fire that she played with. Everybody on their team fed off of her. She is a very emotional player and I love that. That was the one thing that I was looking forward to coaching with someone with that fire inside of her on the field. She is a great leader.”
Stumbo was a standout on the volleyball team as well.
Pike Central’s volleyball team was really successful multiple district titles in her four years of playing at Pike Central.
“I’m a very competitive player and I feel very grateful to be part of several volleyball and softball championships,” Stumbo said. “It is special that we were able to achieve so much during our careers at Pike Central.”
“Anytime we sign a local kid who we feel like can contribute help us in the Mid South Conference we go after them,” Staggs said. “Skylar is such a good athlete we feel like we can play her in the infield or outfield, she can run bases and she really just brings a lot to the table. We’re looking forward to having her on the field next year.”
Stumbo learned a lot at Pike Central and will miss the Lady Hawks.
“The things I will miss most about Pike Central are my teammates, coaches, and fans who supported us over the years.,” Stumbo said.
“I think it’s going to be great for our program seeing Skylar sign to play at college,” Haynes said. “I think we’ll have more girls wanting to play college ball now at Pike Central and I really hope for that. I went to Pike Central myself and player here (UPike) myself, so I’m hoping they’ll follow Skylar as well and play college here or anywhere.”
Stumbo knows that stepping up to the college level will bring a host of new challenges.
She is ready to get to work and prepare for the step up in play.
“I know the competition in the Mid South will be some of the best in the country,” Stumbo said. “The speed of play and the strength of all the players will be a challenge also. For me, I will do whatever my coaches ask me to do to help our team win. I look forward to the chance to compete and get better each day.”
“It’s great when you’ve watched them grow up and I know her mom and dad real well,” Staggs said. “It’s a good fit for her here. Anytime I can get local kids and can get out and watch them play and build a relationship with them and their parents, it’s a lot easier for me.”
Look for Stumbo on the UPike field for the next four years.
