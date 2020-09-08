Pikeville had a senior laden defense last season.
But one of the young guns who stepped up and made his presence known was Josh Taylor.
Taylor was only a freshman, but he had a big impact for the Panthers’ defense.
As a freshman defensive end, Taylor had 67 total tackles for Pikeville and seven of those tackles were for a loss.
Taylor was a part of a great Pikeville defense that held opponents to just 11 points per game.
The Panthers had four shutouts last season, including a 43-0 shutout over Paintsville in the state championship game.
“It was great,” Taylor said. “We had nine seniors starting on that defense and that was just special to win that state championship 43-0. To see those seniors go out the way they did was just exceptionally awesome.”
Pikeville graduated a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball last season, but does return some talent and experience this season.
“I think our defense can be just as good as we were last year,” Taylor said. “Just some young guys will have to step up, which some of them could’ve played last year if we didn’t have the type of defense we did. Some people will just have to fill some roles that we have to replace.”
Pikeville defensive coordinator Paul Sullivan is known for his aggressive style of play.
It’s a fun system to play in and Taylor thrives in the defensive scheme.
“It’s awesome,” Taylor said. “Sully (defensive coordinator Paul Sullivan) is probably the best defensive coach I’ve ever played for. He’s great. He’s great at what he does and it’s just awesome to play for a defensive coach like that who just allows you to get after things and blitz here and there. It’s just awesome.”
As the defending state champions, Pikeville knows that they will have the bullseye on their back this season.
“Teams are definitely going to play us a lot tougher than they did last year because of the fact of what we did last year,” Taylor said. “Going 14-0 doesn’t happen often, especially in Class A. Paintsville is going to be good. They have a lot of guys returning, but I think we’ll be alright. I think we can get back to were we were last year.”
Because of COVID-19, Pikeville and the rest of the teams around the state had an extended period of conditioning this year.
They missed out on the normal seven-on-sevens and preseason scrimmages.
“Everybody is just trying to stay focused, which we’re doing a good job of,” Taylor said. “Three days a week, we’re getting a little more conditioning than we usually do. What we usually do right now is getting ready for scrimmages. We would’ve already had so many shoulder pad practices, but we’re just trying to stay focused and the do best we can.”
Taylor has some goals in mind for himself and the team this season.
“Last year, I would occasionally think too much and not make a play when I should have,” Taylor said. “This year, I’ve been working on just cutting loose and playing.
When it comes to team goals, I think we just want to get back to where we were and just make teams beat us. If we can stop teams and allow them just 14 points per game like last year, we’ll be OK.”
Pikeville is scheduled to open the season on the road this Saturday at Raceland at 7:30 p.m.
