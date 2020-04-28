There are point guards and then there is Keian Worrix.
Worrix is usually the smallest player on the floor, but he plays like he’s the biggest.
You can’t measure his heart and passion for the game.
But you can measure assists and Worrix broke the school’s single game and all-time assist record this season.
Worrix is a phenomenal ball handler and passer.
But when it comes to dishing out dimes, he’s on a different level.
He had 14 assists against Betsy Layne earlier this season to break the single game mark. He has around 640 career assists in three seasons to break the school’s all-time record.
Worrix broke Elisha Justice’s all-time record and single game assists.
Justice finished his career at Shelby Valley with 633 assists. Justice sits tied at No. 14 all-time.
Worrix is currently No. 12 all-time and will look to move even further up the ladder next season.
That was the biggest honor for Worrix who has always looked up to Justice.
“You have no idea man,” Worrix said. “I’m completely honored, blessed and humbled to break such a good basketball players’ (Justice) record. It honestly feels like a dream come true. I never in a million years thought I would ever break a record, much less Elisha’s. He has always been that person I have looked up to and wanted to be like. I couldn’t even begin to tell you how blessed I feel.”
“Keian (Worrix) is capable of scoring the ball,” former Shelby Valley coach Jim Hicks said. “He proved that down the stretch in the region tournament this season, but the thing about Keian is he is the most unselfish player I’ve coached in 30 years of coaching. He’s just a competitor. He competes 30 some minutes every night. He’s just a great player.”
Sometimes the job that point guards do gets overlooked.
“When you go to the KHSAA website, they don’t show assists, but I think it’s just as important as any other stat,” Hicks said. “You got to have someone to throw you the ball before you can score. It lists scoring and rebounding and shooting and all of that, but not assists. Keian has something like a 7 to 2 assist to turnover ratio. I’ve never heard of anything like that before. He’s just such a dynamic player. I have always been close with Keian and his brother Cameron. I’ll still go cheer Keian on and now, I’ll have more time to go see Cameron play in college. I only got to see Cameron play once last year.”`
Worrix will enter his senior season of play at Shelby Valley next season.
