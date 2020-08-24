In Monday’s COVID-19 update, Governor Andy Beshear stated that he would not overturn the KHSAA’s decision to continue the fall sports schedule a planned.
Even though he had concerns, he stated that he could not make every single decision.
He stated that the decision came down to each school district, players, coaches and parents.
So the KHSAA fall season will continue.
Monday, August 24 was the first day of practice.
Games are set to begin the season the week of September 7 for soccer, volleyball and cross country.
The high school football season will kickoff Friday, September 11.
