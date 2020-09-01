As the season draws closer, so does the completion of Belfry’s new turf.
The Pirates raised money and their new turf is in the process of being complete.
Belfry would’ve already had the turf complete if the season started on time, but with the delay of the season, the turf is still being laid.
The completion of the turf being laid should be done well before the start of the season as the Pirates are scheduled to host Pulaski County on opening night.
The game against the Class 5A Maroons will take place Friday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m.
“I can’t exactly say when it’ll be down, but within three weeks, I’d say it’ll be down,” Belfry legendary coach Philip Haywood said. “If we were playing in the Pike County Bowl, it would’ve been ready to go.”
Belfry was originally scheduled to open the season against Mingo Central in the Pike County Bowl. The game and the Pike County Bowl have been canceled this season. Mingo Central and Belfry will have to wait until their first-ever meeting.
“It’s always tough losing a game,” Haywood said. “But it will be different because that was always a huge crowd game for our community. It was something that our kids looked forward to and it was always going to be a good matchup against a good team. Our community looked forward to it as well. Our people really turned out for that as well as the rest of the season. We know that there’s going to be limitations this year. We don’t know exactly what or how many, but whatever they say is what we’re going to do. That’ll be a big blow for not just our school, but all the Pike County schools because that’s a loss of income. That’s a loss of first season push when everybody gets out and starts talking about football. Again, that’s kind of out of our control. We just have to go with what we’ve got and I’m glad we have an eight or nine game season right now.”
Haywood’s first win this season will mark another milestone in his legendary coaching career.
Haywood’s next win will mark his 450th career win.
Haywood is the state’s all-time winningest coaches and one of the Top 10 active winningest coaches in the country.
The Pirates, like the rest of the teams in the state, have started practice and are preparing for the season.
The season is just a little over a week from kickoff.
Getting back to normalcy in an unusual time is important to the kids across the state.
“I think those things are really important that you get some normalcy in your life,” Haywood said. “I know we’re not going to start school for another month, but I think if you’re able to do some of things that you normally do, you can say, ‘At least this part of my life is normal.’ And then, you got something to hold onto that helps with mental health. That’s true for young people and adults. You can almost tell the demeanor of the kids. We took off a couple of weeks and when they said we could finally start, we decided to only come in a couple days a week. That was the thing, though. They were excited to be back together. Our coaches were glad to be back together after sitting at home so much doing Zoom meetings. It’s just good to be able to have a little normalcy in your life. I hope we’re just able to continue this. I think it’s important for kids to get together and associate with each other and still do it as safely as we can.”
