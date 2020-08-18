Belfry’s Brett Coleman gets it.
He gets what’s at stake this season.
He just wants to play, though.
The senior doesn’t want his career to come to an end without a playing a game his senior season.
“My goal for myself is that I just want to play,” Coleman said. “I think we’re safer here with everybody together and following protocols because when you’re outside in the world, nobody follows those. When we’re here as you can tell, nobody is doing anything wrong. We’re all safe. We took temperature checks at the gate before coming in. I really hope we get to play in the playoffs. I hope it’s just not a couple of games type of season. I want to win another state championship before I go out.”
Right now because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pirates like every other team in the state, can’t fully practice. Teams have been limited to six hours of workouts this summer.
“It’s kind of a reality check to see how much you love football when you’ve not been able to go out there and actually compete,” Coleman said. “It really sucks. We’re going into our senior years and some people are saying it’s destiny that it’s not going to happen. So we’re hoping and praying that we’re not going to get it (the Coronavirus). Being with everybody today means so much because you never know if you’re going to get the opportunity again.”
Coleman was the starting quarterback last year during Belfry’s Class 3A state championship run.
He finished last season by completing 15 of 39 pass attempts for 393 yards and six TDs. He added another 231 rushing yards and six TDs on 40 carries.
On defense, Coleman added 58 total tackles.
Belfry would normally be preparing for the season or be scrimmaging other teams at this point. There still around a week away from being able to practice.
“I think normally around this time, we’ve had scrimmages,” Coleman said. “It’s really different not being around everyone. It’s our first day around everybody together because we’ve been separated. I’m glad to be back and I’m really hoping this Corona stuff slows down, so that we can get to play.”
Belfry lost a lot of good seniors from last year’s squad.
If there is a season, there will be some holes to fill, but Coleman will be one of the team leaders looking to help his teammates anyway he can.
“That’s the hardest part about it,” Coleman said. “Nobody knows. We got certain players who played last year. But our seniors left and we’ve got young guys coming in who have no idea what they’re going to do yet and they haven’t had a practice yet to see it. It’s going to be really weird because we’re only going to have two weeks before our games starts. It’ll be slow at first, but I think we’ll get it together.”
Belfry usually hosts the first night of the Pike County Bowl.
It’s a game that every player looks forward to.
That game won’t happen this season.
Belfry was scheduled to host Mingo Central for the schools’ first-ever meeting.
“That’s probably our favorite game of the year besides obviously the state championship,” Coleman said. “We don’t warm up anywhere on the field because teams are playing, so we warm up on the baseball field. Once you start walking down and you’re on those stairs, you can just hear the roar of the crowd and it’s unlike anything. It’s pretty much our favorite game. I think we would’ve had Mingo (Central) this year. That would’ve probably been 20 or 25 thousand people trying to get in here somehow.”
Coming off of a state championship Belfry knows what it takes to win.
But Coleman has a different kind of mindset about winning the state championship going into this season.
“It sounds funny, but you try to forget about it,” Coleman said. “Like it never happened. You try to do that so you will work to get it again. You don’t want to think, ‘Oh we won a state championship, so we’re just going to take off this summer.’ Back-to-back regional runner-ups during my freshman and sophomore years made us kind of have a chip on on our shoulders. It’s kind of different not having that chip on your shoulder after you won a state championship, that’s why you can’t think about last year.”
Coleman has been around the Belfry program his whole life.
Playing in the Belfry uniform means something to him.
He’s hoping that he gets to play his senior season.
“My uncle, coach Coleman has been here, so I’ve been around the program for 15 years of my life,” Coleman said. “Just being one of those kids at tunnel time and now you’re playing, it’s so surreal. All of these kids, I just hope that they don’t take it for granted because it goes by so fast that you don’t even think about it. I try my best to be there every day this summer just to show them that you just have to work for what you want.”
The Pirates final schedule isn’t complete on the KHSAA website as of right now. But at the moment, the Belfry is scheduled to kickoff the season September 18 on the road at Pikeville at 7:30 p.m.
