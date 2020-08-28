Cam Roberts is dialed in.
The eighth-grader just won the individual 15th Region All “A” Classic championship and helped Pikeville win the team title as well.
It’s Roberts’ third overall championship of the season.
He won the 15th Region All “A” by shooting a 67.
As a team, Pikeville shot a 316 to take the championship.
Pikeville senior Jon Bryant finished second overall with a 74 on the day. Panther seniors Colin Street and Blake Justice shot an 86 and a 90.
Prestonsburg finished second overall behind Pikeville.
The Panthers qualified for the All “A” Classic state tournament with the win.
Roberts opened the season with a win at Prestonsburg in the Battle on the Mountain Tournament at StoneCrest and the individual championship at the Ashland Invitational.
Roberts took the regional title at Jenkins’ Raven Rock course.
Roberts is having an outstanding eighth-grade season and Pikeville is competing well as a team.
