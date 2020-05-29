Eddie Sutton died on Saturday, bringing the end to a life that had been the very definition of a roller-coaster ride.
On the upside, he was the first coach to ever lead four different schools to the Final Four.
On the downside, improbably, one of them wasn’t the University of Kentucky.
On the upside, he won more than 800 games in a stellar coaching career.
On the downside, he left two of the six schools he led amid controversy.
On the upside, he led the University of Kentucky to a 32-4 record in his first season as head coach.
On the downside, none of us will ever forget that at one point, UPS and FedEx had a competitor named Emory.
On the upside, just last month it was announced that he would be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
On the downside, his passing has surprisingly created only a slight ripple on the waters of Kentucky.
To say Eddie Sutton was a complex character is one of life’s great understatements. The same people who call him a masterful coach will pause only slightly before their tone changes and the other side of the story arrives.
By the admission of his own son Sean, the former point guard at Kentucky, Eddie’s drinking issues seem to begin in his last couple of years in Arkansas, his most recent stop before Lexington.
I was a college student during his era as head Wildcat, but even I heard the rumors of his issues. The highs were incredibly high – the 32-win first season led by Kenny Walker and the successful recruitment of Rex Chapman were highlights.
But then there was the downsides. Sutton had to be all but forced to take much of the vaunted recruiting class that led Kentucky back to greatness under Rick Pitino – The Unforgettables: Pelphrey, Farmer, Feldhaus and Woods. The 13-win final season that led to his departure and another NCAA run-in that was about as close to the death penalty as a program the magnitude of Kentucky will ever see.
As for the Emory package, it left Lexington with $1,000 cash and carried the name of assistant coach Dwane Casey and somehow opened in Los Angeles en route to Claud Mills, the father of recruit Chris. Casey was later found innocent of any involvement in the case.
Soon after, Eric Manuel’s entrance exam was deemed fraudulent, and the pressure was on in Lexington.
On the night he announced to CBS Sports that he was resigning, Sutton said he didn’t know about any of the things happening in his program. As a college senior, even I knew that was a poor defense, and couldn’t decide which was worse – that he knew about it and was okay with it or that he was the person in charge and had so little control over his program.
Sutton was hired at Oklahoma State a year later and guided the Cowboys to a pair of Final Fours and through one of the most difficult situations any school will face when, in 2001, 10 members of the Oklahoma State basketball program died in a plane crash flying home from a game at Colorado.
Some say Sutton had been sober for years before that. At some point, that ended. Five years later, he was arrested for driving under the influence.
And after 16 seasons, 368 wins and those two Final Fours, his coaching career at his alma mater ended.
Two years later, Sutton took over the program at San Francisco to finish the season. The only memorable moment there is that he won for the 800th time.
Eddie Sutton was a complex, controversial figure. Only because of the time Billy Gillispie spent in Lexington will be not be the least successful in Kentucky’s modern history, and the only coach not to win a national championship there.
His death barely created a blip on the radar in the Commonwealth, coming during the combination of a holiday weekend and a pandemic the likes of which we’ll never live to see again.
In four seasons in Lexington, he had two fantastic campaigns, one forgettable one and one that brought on the first losing season in more than 60 years. It’s difficult to comprehend how he’ll be remembered in Kentucky, and how it will compare to what they say about him in Arkansas and at Oklahoma State.
The highs were pretty solid. The lows were fantastically memorable.
I pray coach Sutton found peace in his life before it ended. And that, someday, we’ll remember the good times he brought to us.
