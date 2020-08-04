So last Tuesday, the fall sports coaches and players got some good news.
There will be a fall high school sports season in Kentucky.
Following that news, the 36th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl was canceled.
So some good news and some bad news for local teams.
But for everyone wanting to play, the good outweighs the bad.
Why is the Community Trust Bank/WYMT so important locally?
It is an event like no other.
It kicks the season off and feels more like a playoff environment than a regular season game.
But this season, with suspected limited crowds and no possibility of having it at the beginning of the season, it makes sense to cancel the event.
But the bowl helps the teams so much.
It is a nice pay day for all the schools involved.
Since 1984, over 900,000 dollars have went back into the school system.
That’s an unbelievable investment into the kids and the school system.
Community Trust Bank and WYMT don’t get enough credit.
Their fundraising efforts helps alleviate financial burdens that teams might face year-in and year-out if not for the bowl.
Plus it’s such a big stage.
Some kids will never play in a bigger crowd their whole career.
It has become one of the biggest bowls in the state.
I don’t see how any bowl can compete really.
It’s shown on the local WYMT stations.
We (the Appalachian News-Express) publish a magazine featuring all the teams in the bowl.
There are Legends recognized and a Queen crowned every year.
Community Trust Bank and WYMT have invested in the kids over the years and that’s why this bowl is always so successful.
It’s not about the organizations behind the event, it’s about the kids and players involved.
Oftentimes you hear, Eastern Kentucky gets overlooked, but that’s not the case with the Pike County Bowl.
It is the envy of almost every other bowl in the state.
Teams come from all over the state each season to take on Belfry and Pikeville in the feature games.
Every year, there is so much excitement surrounding the bowl and the kickoff to the season.
It’s a preview of where the teams are going to be.
Take for instance Pikeville and Belfry last season, that was the kickoff to state championship seasons.
Plus the Shelby Valley and Pike Central game is always one of the most competitive and hard hitting games in the bowl.
Phelps and East Ridge are the kickoff and that sets the tone for the rest of the bowl.
It’s a special bowl.
I’m going to miss it.
But without the bowl this season, we here at the Appalachian Newspapers are still going to produce a magazine to kick off the season. It will be a season preview and it will feature teams from all five of our coverage area counties.
We’re missing the Pike County Bowl and want to commend Community Trust Bank and WYMT for all they’ve done and will continue to do because I expect next year’s bowl will come back bigger and better than ever.
At least we will have fall sports and a football season.
