Her personality on the court is contagious.
Kirsten Cole-Williamson always seems to be laughing and cheering on her team no matter the situation.
Cole-Williamson played a big part in Pikeville’s back-to-back 15th Region championships.
She recently signed to play college basketball at Alice Lloyd College.
She will be joining fellow teammate Kelsey Jo Tackett by signing with the Lady Eagles.
“I went to visit a couple of different colleges and as soon as I walked into the gym at Alice Lloyd, I fell in love,” Cole-Williamson said.
“Kirsten is going to make an impact at Alice Lloyd,” Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. “She plays the style to keep up with the pace they play and will give them an inside presence. We are excited to to also have Kirsten play at the next level. She has always been a great teammate at PHS.”
Cole-Williamson’s personality and leadership is contagious on the court. She has produced over and over in clutch situations for the Lady Panthers.
“A lot of people crack under pressure, but personally I love it,” Cole Williamson said. “I think if I show everyone that in a hard situation, if you have the right mindset, you can do what needs to get done while having fun.”
Teammate Kelsey Jo Tackett also signed with Alice Lloyd College. Cole-Williamson is looking forward to continuing her playing career with Tackett.
“Going to college and playing with a new team is scary, so having Kelsey (Jo Tackett) there really helps,” Cole-Williamson said. “And we’ve gotten so close these last four years and taking such a big step in life it really helps to have someone with you.”
Alice Lloyd College is filled with a lot of Eastern Kentucky players on its roster. Cole-Williamson is looking forward to playing with some of the players she used to play against.
“It definitely helps. This region is crazy and getting to play with people I’ve play against my whole life is kind of crazy, but I think it will be fun,” Cole-Williamson said.
Pikeville won its first 15th Region championship since 1980 during Cole-Williamson’s junior season. The Lady Panthers and Cole-Williamson followed with another region championship last season.
“We’re all such a big family and we’re always there for each other and that’s what I think is most important is creating those bonds with each other,” Cole-Williamson said.
Cole-Williamson is a good inside player and will look to contribute at Alice Lloyd.
She has good size and speed and it should translate at the next level.
Plus with her smile and cheerful attitude, she should is a great addition to any team.
