The world is in a fragile state and every situation is different.
However, when dealing with the COVID-19 virus any action to prevent the spread is a good one.
Phelps High School may not be known for it right now, but recently the administrative powers that oversee the athletics have set the mold for how to handle COVID-19 with the student athletes best interest in mind.
Recently it was speculated that the Phelps football program had stalled its practices until July 8 due to COVID cases within the Hornets football team.
This isn’t the case at all.
In fact, the very case that led head football coach Andrew West and Phelps High School athletics director (AD) Debbie Stiltner to making the decision to halt practice was an outside case.
“None of it actually happened at practice, but we had become aware of some kids who were positive or have tested and we just hadn’t received results for yet,” Stiltner said. “We are a small community so our kids are going to come into contact with one another and we knew that was going to happen, so as a precaution more than anything.”
Coach West and Stiltner were made aware of the out of school-based related case on June 24; that same day coach West pre-emptively made the decision to halt practices and access to the field and weight room until July 8 (14 days).
Stiltner made it clear that the decision (to stall practices) was made by West on the day it was brought to their attention in order to prevent further spread.
“It was like I had to make the call to either continue conditioning and take the chance on the people who was exposed outside of football potentially exposing the rest of us, so I just went ahead and called it,” West said. “Looking back on it, I think it was the best decision because you don’t know how one individual will react with this thing, it is different for everybody, some people have to be put on ventilators and some just experience cold symptoms so I just didn’t want to take the chance.”
This was an action that was made with the sole purpose of protecting his players and coaches.
“Andrew (West) had already decided he was going to shut down football, so we decided to do the same with cheerleading and volleyball,” Stiltner said.
The administration also decided to wait before starting any of the middle school athletic programs until after the set restart date.
“I honestly don’t regret the decision to cancel practice for the next two weeks, I know it will put us behind, but the safety of my players is more important than a game,” West said.
Phelps has been doing its part, abiding by all guidelines put in place by the KHSAA whether it be thoroughly documenting, recording each student athletes temperature upon each arrival, maintaining social distancing as much as possible, and properly sanitizing all the equipment and facilities in use.
West and the rest of the Phelps coaching staff (for all sports involved) made the right call.
Not from a sports standpoint, but as adults who care for students that they teach and mentor every day.
However, the young coach (West) hasn’t stopped there; he has shown just how serious he is treating the issue with the stipulations he has set in order for players to be able to return to practice.
“Before I talked to any administration or the health department, I had already made the decision to postpone practice for two weeks and have the boys self isolate for 14 days,” West said. “I want them all to go get tested just to be safe, I’ve been tested, my coaches have been tested, so anybody that had been at practice in the small timeframe who were there needs to go get tested just to be safe.
“Most of them have already complied and we haven’t done any of this to single a kid out or shame them for having the virus because it’s not their fault. We are just trying to take every measure possible to protect the kids and that’s the reason I am here.”
Phelps has set the mold for how to handle these situations going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.