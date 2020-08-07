East Ridge is building its football program one block at a time.
Last season, Ben Runyon coached his first full season after taking over midway through the 2018 campaign.
East Ridge struggled early.
The Warriors were a very young team and starting quarterback Zach Mason was injured at the beginning of the season and missed a whole year of play.
But East Ridge kept improving and kept improving and finished the season with a 30-15 win over Knott Central.
This offseason hasn’t been exactly easy for anyone due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Warriors are hoping to keep adding blocks to the foundation of their football team.
“Obviously COVID-19 has upset all of our lives in some form or fashion,” Runyon said. “What we’ve tried to do is take any guidance we get from the KHSAA, local school board, local health department and do what we can do to make it as safe as possible,” Runyon said. “There was a time where it looked like we might not get to play football. We are optimistic now that we will get to play. What I tried to preach to the kids is today is the day we’re allowed to work out today and we can get better. If they cancel it tomorrow, that’s tomorrow. But today, we’ve got to get better. We are going to be prepared for that moment they say go. If they say we can play football, we are planning to play football.”
Practice will begin August 24.
Runyon thinks that football and sports are important to his players and all kids as long as they can participate in a safe environment.
“They need these extracurricular activities,” Runyon said. “They need school. I’m not trying to make any political statements because when we come back things have to be safe, but if we can comeback and go to school safely and do these extracurricular activities safely, then we absolutely need to do them. These kids need them. They need to be around each other for the camaraderie, they need the social interaction, they need the structure. There is nothing, but some advantages that come from extracurricular activities.”
Runyon has brought stability to the Warrior program.
Last year, he was the third head football coach in three years.
“Our kids have been through a lot the last three years with three different head coaches,” Runyon said. “Coming into last year, they were familiar with me and they were familiar with the coaches that came with me, but we still hadn’t put our stamp on the program and put our system in. As the year went on, week-to-week, we got our stuff in and going into this year and we’re going to expand on that this year. The basic staples of our program are installed now and I think our kids know what we’re going to do and they don’t have to get used to any different verbiage or anything new. I think we’re all on the same page now. I think we’re going to see some results from that.”
Now with a full season under his belt, Runyon and his coaching staff have started to develop a trust with his players.
“The kids have bought in,” Runyon said. “They’ve bought into what we’ve been trying to teach. Our coaching staff has done a great job. Strength and conditioning is going to be a big difference for us this year. Obviously when you’re doing something new, it takes a lot to build that trust. Once they see it leads to results, they start believing. They started believing in each other last year and once they did and they keep putting one foot in front of the other, then that’s where you see progress being made.”
The foundation of a program is important.
There are many things that go along with developing a successful football program, but one of the main intangibles Runyon and his staff have focused on is having pride in their team and the school.
“We absolutely want our kids to be proud of where they come from and proud of who they represent,” Runyon said. “Wins and losses come, but we’re wanting to build some respect. We’ll take some beatings here and there, but we want people to say that East Ridge came in here and they were a physical football team. That’s what we’re trying to build. We want to be a physical, fundamental, technically sound football team. The more progress we can make towards that, the better the results will be.”
East Ridge is set to kickoff the season September 11 at home against Pineville at 7:30 p.m.
