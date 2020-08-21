The fall sports season will go ahead as planned.
Thursday morning the KHSAA Board of Control voted to continue with the fall sports season.
The plan will have to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education, the Department of Health and the Governor’s office.
Right now, practice will start Monday for the fall season.
The football season is scheduled to open on September 11, while all other fall sports are set to begin the week of September 7, except golf which is already playing.
Just watching the meeting, you have to commend the KHSAA Board of Control.
They have been transparent since the COVID-19 outbreak and they continued with thoughtful discussions each meeting.
Pike County superintendent Reed Adkins also has to be commended during Thursday’s meeting. He addressed the mental health aspect that the whole pandemic has had on kids and was open about the positive aspects of sports. He also said that he thought the kids were safer around educators and coaches than at home.
It’s a tough job.
But I think the Board of Control listened to the players, coaches, parents and superintendents around the state.
There were two other options on the board other than the current Option 1 plan.
Option 1: Practices start August 24 and regular season games start September 7 and football starts on September 11.
That’s what passed.
Option 2: Push back practice until September 7 and start the season the week of September 28. That would’ve pushed football’s start back until October 2. Instead of a nine game regular season, there would’ve been a condensed regular season of seven games.
Option 3: The same as Option 2, but low contact sports like Cross Country and Field Hockey start the season the week of September 7, while football, soccer and volleyball start practice September 7 and the seasons on September 28; football would’ve kicked off October 2.
Option 2 was voted down 15-3, while Option 3 was voted down 13-5.
So the current plan goes through.
If the Governor, KDE or Department of Health vote it down, then the KHSAA Board of Control would have to have another meeting to come up with a new option.
But as of right now, the season will continue as scheduled.
At the beginning of the meeting KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett talked about taking politics out of the vote and doing what’s best for the kids.
Option 1 to continue the season as planned is what the Board of Control thought was the best plan.
You have to commend all of the members for having such transparent and open discussions.
You know what each of them were thinking.
The coaches and players throughout the state want to play.
Now they’re going get their chance as long as it passes the other departments.
