It wasn’t what Pikeville was planning, but sometimes plans change.
The Pikeville Panther football team had its ring ceremony last Sunday.
There was no hugging or crowds gathered to see.
Because of COVID 19, the Panthers had a social distancing awards ceremony.
Pikeville won the Class A state championship early in December with a 41-0 win over Paintsville.
It was the Panthers’ fifth state championship in school history.
Pikeville has had ring ceremonies, but this one was different.
“I just felt like the players waited long enough to receive their reward for winning the state championship game in early December,” Pikeville coach Chris MacNamee said. “If there was a safe way to get the rings to them, I wanted try to make it happen. I spoke with Mr. Green (superintendent) and he contacted the Pike County Health Department. Everyone agreed we could have a drive through ceremony, as long as we adhered to the guidelines that are set for social distancing.”
Pikeville usually displays the hardware and lets fans and the community be a part of the celebration as the Panthers did in 2016. The Panthers won the Class A state championship in 2015 and had the ceremony in 2016.
But this ceremony was special in its own right.
“Although it would have been nice to have the ceremony in the auditorium like we did in 2016, it was special to get to watch each player’s reaction as they opened their ring box,” MacNamee said. “This team accomplished so much this season, it was great to be able to recognize them one last time.”
Pikeville finished the 2019 season with a perfect 14-0 record and the Class A state championship.
