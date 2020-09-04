I never met Tom Seaver, but like many, many others, I have a story about him.
As a child, I was in attendance at his first appearance in Riverfront Stadium as a Cincinnati Red.
Tom Terrific’s first start with the Redlegs came on the road, and it wasn’t planned that we be there for his Riverfront debut. During my youth, my parents were good enough to take my brother and I to see the Reds each summer during miner’s vacation, so it was more luck than anything else.
I don’t remember a lot about that night – I was 10 when the Reds picked him up – but I’ll never forget the attendance: On the night No. 41 made his debut in the Queen City, a little more than 41 thousand were there to see it.
Seaver died on Monday at the age of 75, falling to dementia. Of all the enemies our body faces, I would argue it is the cruelest. His family asked for, and received, privacy in March 2019. As a result, Seaver understandably missed last year’s 50th anniversary celebration of the 1969 Miracle Mets World Series title.
The numbers are staggering. Talk about a no-doubt Hall of Famer, he won 311 and lost only 205, with a 2.86 ERA. He won three Cy Young Awards in a seven-year period from 1969 through 1975, and his 3,640 career strikeouts are still good enough for sixth all time.
He was an All-Star 12 times, and was named on 98.8 percent of Hall of Fame ballots in 1992, the highest percentage of any player ever at that time.
While he was best known for his time in a Mets uniform, in the strike-shortened 1981 season, Seaver was 14-2 with a 2.54 ERA for the Reds yet somehow didn’t win the Cy Young Award, finishing second to Fernando Valenzuela, who was 13-7. Each had eight first-place votes, with Fernandomania taking the honor in total points by a narrow 70-67 margin.
On June 16, 1978, Seaver threw his only career no-hitter for the Reds, beating the Cardinals 4-0 in Riverfront.
After his playing career ended, Seaver turned his passions to growing grapes and an equally successful wine business. Anything he touched seem to turn to gold.
George Thomas Seaver, gone too soon. Another of the heroes of my youth is gone.
• Former Mets beat writer T.J. Quinn told this story, which The Franchise shared with him about a private dinner he held each year in Cooperstown during Hall of Fame weekend. Imagine this table: Seaver, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson, Gaylord Perry and Warren Spahn. Wow.
That’s a combined 1,404 wins at the table, by the way, and that’s only because Koufax retired after only 12 years (and 165 wins) because he had other things he wanted to do.
“Sandy and Gibby are the only ones without 300 wins. You know what we call them?” he asked. “Our fourth and fifth starters.”
• This information comes courtesy of the incomparable Jayson Stark, the Hall of Fame writer for The Athletic.
On Tuesday night when they rolled to a 23-5 win over Colorado, Stan Francisco scored in each of the first eight innings. They finally got shut out in the ninth.
By a position player.
Well done, Drew Butera.
An argument could be made, however, that they were simply exhausted by that time.
• The Giants were the big winners on Tuesday, but they were far from the only team that saw their sticks wake up in a large way. The Orioles beat the Mets 9-5 (what a way to make a living), but that was the sixth highest run total of the night.
Four teams joined the Giants scoring double figures on Tuesday: St. Louis (16), Detroit (12), Atlanta (10) and Cleveland (10).
