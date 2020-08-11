LICK CREEK — Last season was a season of progression for the East Ridge Warriors.
Maybe it didn’t reflect on the record, but East Ridge kept getting a little better and little better each week.
That resulted in the Warriors winning their final game of the season.
It was their only win of the season, but it gave East Ridge momentum going into the offseason.
The offseason has been hard because of COVID-19, but senior Jeremy Taylor thinks that progression will continue this season.
Taylor will be one of the senior leaders. He plays fullback on offense and is a middle linebacker on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve put in a lot of work this offseason,” Taylor said. “Since the quarantine came around, it’s been hard for us, but we still kept working even though we had a tough season last year. Ben (Runyon) (East Ridge head coach) stuck by us and he’s stuck by our side ever since I started playing at East Ridge.”
His experience will be key for the Warriors.
“We want to step up and be leaders to the younger kids,” Taylor said. “We try and lead by example. We have to step up and be a leader to other people, so they can do the same once they become seniors.”
East Ridge finished the season with an 1-9 record last year.
The Warriors worked hard all season.
East Ridge lost their first nine games, but all their hard work and improvement paid off in the last game of the season.
The Warriors picked up a 30-15 win against Knott Central in the season finale.
“In the last game of the year, it was the only game we won,” Taylor said. “We all just came together and we started playing as brothers. That’s how we got our win because we came together. Those first nine games we lost (and that made us come together).”
Last season, East Ridge was inexperienced and learning a new system.
The Warriors struggled early, but they worked hard and stayed the course.
“It was tough at first because we had some young guns out there,” Taylor said. “A lot of seniors and juniors weren’t playing last year. So on defense, we played a lot of freshman and sophomores. Now we have to step up and take care of the other freshman and sophomore coming up and the new kids coming out to play.”
With the COVID-19 outbreak still ongoing, the season outlook changes almost daily.
Right now, the KHSAA still has plans to have a season.
Taylor is hoping that he gets to play his senior season.
“I’m still hoping we get our season,” Taylor said. “I think we will, but if we don’t get our season that will be a heartbreaker to us seniors because we worked our butts off in the weight room this year. That’s where we basically lived at during quarantine was in the weight room.”
East Ridge is scheduled to open the season at home against Pineville at 7:30 p.m.
