After just her first year at the helm of UPike’s Sports Medicine department, head athletic trainer Emily Atkinson was named the Mid-South Conference’s “Above & Beyond” Athletic Trainer of the Year on Monday.
“I am beyond thankful to be given this award with so many other deserving athletic trainers in the MSC,” Atkinson said. “I wouldn’t be in this position today if it weren’t for the support of my friends, family, former mentors, and coworkers.”
The MSC Athletic Trainer of the Year is voted on by the Medical Aspects committee which is comprised of the head athletic trainers from each full-time member of the conference. Individuals are not allowed to vote for themselves.
Atkinson is the second Pikeville athletic trainer to earn the award. It marks the third time in seven years a Pikeville athletic trainer has earned the conference honor. Erica Pitt won the award in back-to-back years in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 academic years.
Combined with the Athletic Trainer of the Year awards, it is the fourth time in five years that UPike’s sports medicine department has been honored after Pikeville won the Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award last year.
“Emily has been amazing in her role as the head athletic trainer with her leadership, knowledge and work ethic,” director of athletics Kelly Wells said. “She demonstrates love and care to our student-athletes each day as well as running a very professional training staff. I am so thankful for Emily and her service and commitment to UPike and the MSC.”
Atkinson will represent the Mid-South Conference in the selection of the NAIA Athletic Trainer of the Year. The national award will be announced in early fall by the NAIA.
“Emily has been a tremendous asset for the conference,” MSC Commissioner Eric Ward said. Besides doing an amazing job for UPike athletics, she and her staff have been instrumental in coordinating and providing medical coverage for a number of our conference championship events. Congratulations to Emily for this much-deserved recognition by her peers.
