Cam Roberts kicked the season off in style.
Roberts opened the season by winning the Battle on the Mountaintop Tournament hosted by Prestonsburg Saturday.
Not only did he win the individual tournament, he also broke the school record by shooting a 65 and finishing seven under par.
That 65 score broke Joe Castle’s school record of 66. Castle held the record for 14 years for the Panthers.
Oh yeah, Roberts is just an eighth-grader too.
The tournament kicked off the high school golf season.
Roberts could’ve shot even better because he two-putted two holes on the day.
Roberts is one of the top golfers in the state and is just an eighth-grader.
St. X won the tournament and Pikeville finished fifth overall.
It was a top-tier tournament and Roberts’ win should put him pretty high up on the points list which factors in to All-State awards at the end of the season.
Some big names reached out to Roberts to congratulate him on his win on social media. Chip McDaniel a PGA pro who played college golf at the University of Kentucky was one of those people who reached out to congratulate Roberts on his win.
Before the season started, Roberts also won a Kentucky Jr. PGA tournament. That automatically qualified him for the championship tournament at the end of the season in the Jr. PGA tournament at the end of the season.
Pikeville was scheduled to compete in a tournament at Ashland Monday.
The season just kicked off and Roberts has a ton of momentum.
He’s only an eighth-grader.
His season outlook and future is bright.
