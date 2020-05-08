University of Pikeville Athletics and Pikeville Area YMCA announced Casey Wendall as the first head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and Aquatics Director in program history.
Wendall joins Pikeville after three seasons at NCAA D-II Urbana University in Ohio, which recently announced it would be closing its doors at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
“We are really excited to be bringing Casey aboard with UPike,” Director of Athletics Kelly Wells said. “She shares an incredible vision for our new program, brings plenty of coaching experience across multiple levels of collegiate athletics, and possesses an incredible drive for bettering the lives of her student-athletes.
“When we were looking for people to mold this program, we saw her name come across the desk and our eyes lit up. We believe she will be a perfect fit in Pikeville.”
A native of Lafayette, Indiana, Wendall had previous head coaching stops at LaGrange (Ga.), and assistant positions in at University of the South and University of Mount Union (Ohio). Prior to beginning her coaching career, she swam for four years at Lake Erie College.
Outside of her collegiate coaching experience, Wendall has also coached at Hartwick College’s swim camp, McCutcheon Swim Club, and Maverick Aquatics.
“I’m incredibly excited to be the first coach to lead the Pikeville swim program,” Wendell said. “The opportunity to not only help build student-athletes, but also make an impact in a small local community is something that can’t be matched anywhere else.”
Wendall, in addition to leading the UPike swim program, will also work as the aquatics director at the Pikeville Area YMCA, where UPike swimming’s primary facility will be housed. She will be in charge of aquatic programming, promotion, and other routine duties for the YMCA.
Student athletes interested in competing for UPike swimming can fill out the prospective athlete form here.
