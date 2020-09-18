Belfry at Pikeville
Who: Belfry (1-0) at Pikeville (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Pikeville.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Belfry opened the season with a 33-13 win over Class 5A Pulaski County at home last week, while Pikeville picked up a 28-7 road win over Raceland.
Last week’s win for the Pirates marked the 450th career win for legendary coach Philip Haywood.
According to highschoolfootballamerica.com. He is only five wins behind George Curry for eighth all-time. Curry coached in Pennsylvania and had an all-time record of 455-99-5. He is currently No. 5 on the active winningest coaches list in the nation.
Haywood is the ninth winningest high school football coach of all-time. He is No. 1 in state history.
Back to Belfry and Pikeville, last season, the Panthers picked up a 22-21 win over the Pirates.
Pikeville sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee led the Panthers back from a 22-6 deficit to pick up the win.
McNamee is back for his junior season.
He started the season off with a big performance against Raceland. McNamee finished the night 10 for 21 passing for 139 yards and a TD with two interceptions.
Running back Blake Birchfield led the Panther rushing attack with 150 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Alex Rogers followed with 28 yards on five carries. Nate Collins added 27 yards and a TD on nine carries. McNamee added 24 yards on the ground and Blake Caudill had one rushing yard.
Zac Lockhart was McNamee’s main target through the air. Lockhart had seven catches for 117 yards and a TD.
The Panthers defense recovered three fumbles and Sam Wright had an interception for Pikeville.
Belfry had no trouble against Pulaski County last week.
The Pirates rushed for 367 yards and added 12 yards through the air for 379 total yards of offense.
Pulaski County’s offense moved the ball on the Pirates, but the Maroons couldn’t score. Pulaski County had 372 rushing yards and 12 yards passing for 384 total yards of offense.
Senior tailback Isaac Dixon showed why he should be a candidate for Mr. Football. He rushed for 194 yards and two TDs on 14 carries.
Quarterback Brett Coleman followed with 66 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries. He completed one of his two pass attempts for 12 yards; that went to Dixon as well.
Fullback Kyle Webb added 61 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Brayden Rash added 31 yards on the ground and Brenden Rash had 15 yards rushing.
On defense, Seth Mounts led the way for the Pirates with 12 total tackles; he left the game with an injury and his status against Pikeville is unknown at the moment.
Fellow linebacker Brad Lowe had 10 total tackles for the Pirates and Coleman added eight.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Blake Birchfield. For Belfry, Brett Coleman.
All eyes will be on quarterback Isaac McNamee.
That’s why it will be important for Birchfield and the rest of the backfield to have a big game.
Carson Wright was the projected starter this season, but a knee injury in the Class A state semifinal changed that for the start of the season.
Wright played on defense at linebacker last week, but he didn’t get any carries against Raceland.
Birchfield stepped up and took charge and the Panthers rolled to the win.
Birchfield will have to have another huge game against Belfry if the Panthers want a chance to beat Belfry.
For the Pirates, the offensive line play will be key for Dixon’s success, but just like McNamee, Dixon will have the attention of the Panther defense.
That means that Coleman will have to step up.
Whether it is in the run game or the pass game, Coleman will have to step up and alleviate some pressure from Coleman.
Or he can be a change of pace or just an extra weapon to take some focus off of Dixon.
Coleman’s leadership of the offense will be key if the Pirates want to leave Pikeville with a win.
Shelby Valley at Phelps
Who: Shelby Valley (1-0) at Phelps (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stiltner Filed, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Phelps, Andrew West.
Notes: Phelps opened the season with a 52-40 loss to Class 2A Martin County, while Shelby Valley picked up an easy 46-14 win home opening win over Jackson County.
Phelps and Shelby Valley both displayed new offenses last Friday night.
The Hornets moved standout running back Dom Francis to quarterhack and it paid dividends for the offense.
Francis was six for 12 passing for 153 yards and two TDs through the air. He also led the Hornet offense in rushing with 126 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
Francis had some help in the backfield as well. Seth Mayhorn had 52 yards and a TD on seven carries. Bryson Locklear added 27 yards on three carries. Christian Land added nine yards, while Tyrell Hollis rushed for seven yards and Steven Layne added six yards on the ground.
Cainan Land led the receivers with three catches for 76 yards and a TD. Corey Turnmire followed with a 50-yard reception. Mayhorn had one catch for 19 yards. Christian Land had a 13-yard TD catch. Riley Dotson added a catch, but he lost yards on the reception.
Landon Dotson led the Phelps defense with 14 total tackles. Locklear followed with 12 total tackles and Turnmire added 10 total tackles.
Phelps’ defense forced two fumbles and Layne returned one of recovered for the Hornets for a 56-yard TD.
Phelps had 383 yards of total offense on the night.
The Hornet defense had trouble stopping the run, though.
Phelps gave up 404 yards rushing and 23 yards passing to Martin County. The Cardinals finished with 427 yards of total offense.
Martin County’s Kolby Sparks rushed for 242 yards and two TDs, while Logan Proctor added 149 yards and two TDs on the ground.
Shelby Valley also debuted a new offensive look.
The Wildcats have been known for one of the best rushing attacks in Class 2A for the past few seasons.
Shelby Valley freshman quarterback Russ Osborne was nine for 20 passing for 144 yards. He added 64 yards rushing and two TDs and scored on two two-point conversion attempts as well.
Shelby Valley still racked up 347 rushing yards on the night.
The Wildcat rushing attack was led by Ethan Bentley. Bentley rushed for 104 yards and two TDs on six carries. Sophomore Jayden Newsome followed with 101 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Senior Jordan Little added 50 yards and a TD on six carries. Brady Bentley rushed for 20 yards on two carries. Brady McCray followed with eight yards on one carry.
Tight end Lincoln Billiter led the Wildcat receivers with four catches for 66 yards. Jesse Wright followed with one catch for 23 yards. Little added a catch for 20 yards and Ethan Bentley had an 18-yard reception. Jordan Ratliff hauled in two catches for 17 yards.
On defense, Billiter led the way for the Wildcats with five total tackles and one of those tackles was for a loss. Ethan Bentley followed with four total tackles.
The Wildcats recovered a number of onside kicks.
Jackson County only picked up one first down against the starting defense as well.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Jordan Little. For Phelps, Seth Mayhorn.
Jordan Little is one of the few seniors on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats.
Little’s leadership will be key to keep the young Wildcats calm on their first road game of the season.
Little will get the tough yards on offense and make the big plays on defense.
With Phelps focusing on slowing Newsome and Ethan Bentley on offense, Little will have opportunities in the run game.
For Phelps, all eyes will be on Francis.
Mayhorn will need some help running the ball and a target in the pass game as well.
Mayhorn will be his top option in both along with Tyrell Hollis.
Mayhorn had a big first week, but he will have to up his production even more if the Hornets want to pull out a big home win.
Pike Central at Letcher Central
Who: Pike Central (0-1) at Letcher Central (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cougar Stadium, Whitesburg.
Coaches: Pike Central, Eric Ratliff. Letcher Central, Junior Matthews.
Notes: Pike Central fell to Perry Central 37-23 last week in the season opener, while Letcher Central picked up a 27-8 win over Rockcastle County.
The Hawks had a good day running the ball as a team, but standout sophomore Matt Anderson was held in check.
Pike Central quarterback Tayvian Boykins led the Hawks on offense. He was six for nine passing for 72 yards. Boykins also led the Hawks in rushing with 125 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Noah Iricks followed with 83 yards and a TD on seven carries. Keegan Bentley added 26 yards and eight carries. Anderson followed with 26 rushing yards on 10 carries. Teddy James added four yards on one carry.
Bentley hauled in five catches for 75 yards. Anderson added the Hawks’ other reception.
On defense, Iricks led the Hawks with 11 total tackles. Aaron Slone followed with 10 total tackles and one of those tackles was for a loss.
Jakobe Justice forced and recovered a fumble for the Pike Central defense.
For Letcher Central, quarterback Carson Adams led the way. Adams was eight for 17 passing for 134 yards and a TD with one interception. He also led the Cougars with 64 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries.
Running back Isaac Matthews followed with 34 yards and a TD on six carries.
Jonah Little also got some time under center. He was three for four passing for 23 yards. He also rushed the ball twice for 22 yards.
Trevor Branham led the Letcher Central receivers with three receptions for 51 yards and a TD. Alex Blair had two catches for 39 yards. Sam Little followed with three catches for 31 yards.
Wyatt Ison led the Letcher Central defense with 10 total tackles and one of those tackles went for a loss. Little and Keaton Day each added eight total tackles.
Day forced a fumble for the Cougars. Koby Barnette and Dakota Hall each had fumble recoveries for the Cougars.
Ison also had Letcher Central’s only interception on the evening.
Who 2 Watch: Pike Central quarterback Tayvian Boykins.
Boykins is an explosive runner.
He ran averaged 12.5 yards per carry last week to lead the Hawks.
He is dangerous because he can make plays with both his arm and his feet.
Boykins will need to get help from Matt Anderson and Keegan Bentley, though.
Iricks stepped up in the run game and Bentley was effective when the Hawks threw the ball and even got in on some run plays.
But Boykins will have to have some help from Anderson and Bentley if the Hawks want to leave Letcher Central with a win.
If Boykins can have another big game, Pike Central will have a chance to pick up its first win of the season.
East Ridge at Harlan
Who: East Ridge (1-0) at Harlan (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Joe Gilley Stadium, Harlan.
Coaches: East Ridge, Ben Runyon. Harlan, Eric Perry.
Notes: East Ridge opened the season with a 48-24 loss to Pineville, while Harlan fell in its season opener 44-0 to Middlesboro.
East Ridge looked improved from last season.
The Warriors got off to a slow start, but got going as the game progressed.
Early on, Pineville running back Devon Morris broke two big TDs runs. He finished the game with 197 yards rushing and four TDs on 15 carries.
East Ridge’s offense rushed for 149 yards and the Warriors threw for 27 yards.
The Warriors finished with 176 total yards of offense.
The Warrior defense gave up 519 total yards of offense, though.
East Ridge’s defense will have to tighten up, if the Warriors want to pick up a big road win against Harlan.
Harlan’s offense shouldn’t be as big as a challenge as Pineville, though.
The Green Dragons rushed for 69 yards of offense against Middlesboro last week and gained five yards through the air. Harlan finished with just 74 yards of total offense.
Running back Ethan Clem led the Green Dragons with 54 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, quarterback Zack Mason.
Mason did a good job of leading the offense against Pineville last week.
He missed all of last season, but looked good for the Warriors last week.
If he can get the pass game going a little more than last week, East Ridge could leave Harlan alive and with a win.
