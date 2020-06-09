Two straight 60th District titles and a winning mentality.
That’s what Jason Sanson left in the wake of his stepping away from the role of coaching boys basketball at Phelps High School.
With that a vacancy was also left behind.
Phelps had to begin the search for a new captain of the ship.
Someone who could keep the program on the course that coach Sanson charted out in his tenure with the Hornets.
Seemingly by fate it led the Hornets to a homegrown product.
Someone who had played and learned under Sanson.
Cameron Smith will now be the head boys’ basketball coach for the Phelps Hornets.
“It was a shock that it was even a possibility,” Smith said. “Coach Sanson left some big shoes to fill and when he chose to step away and the job became available, I knew that I wanted it.”
Smith has been coaching for some time now.
His journey started at Phelps as an assistant to then head Coach Bobby Varney who added Smith to his staff shortly after a district title win in 2012.
Smith then found himself in rival colors acquiring an assistant job for the Belfry Pirates under Mark Thompson.
Smith’s teaching career then took him to Mingo County, West Virginia.
In his time at Mingo Central, he was an assistant under boys’ basketball coach Stan Elkins and even helped Josh Sammons and the football team before eventually getting his first head coaching job for Matewan’s Middle School basketball team.
“There are bits and pieces that I’ve pulled from every coach I have ever worked with,” Smith said. “As far as teaching me to call an offensive game, I learned that from a genius, Dave Copley (who coached alongside Smith at Belfry), he was a guru man with the stuff he could come up with.
“We would be at Wendy’s after a game and he would just start drawing stuff up on napkins, look at me and be like what do you think of this, and I’d say, ‘Man I’m trying to eat.’ But it was that type of thinking that I had to learn because when I first started I just didn’t look at things like that, like I just thought well we got to get ready for this game, but no, it becomes a way of life when you become so entrenched in it.”
Copley was influential, but so was Kevin Hatfield at Mingo Central.
“I learned so much about helping kids and helping athletes become better men from a guy like Kevin Hatfield, who was so good with that,” Smith said.
Along with acquiring all these various skills from the men who helped mold the philosophy in which Smith coaches was the chance to learn how to develop the caliber of athletes he would be coaching in his future and expanding their game.
“That’s the most fun part of the job,” Smith said. “Watching these kids develop. The best developmental job I did was this past year at Matewan. Watching those kids who had never really been coached while playing basketball grow. Putting them in actual basketball positions and teaching them vocabulary and teaching them how to actually play the game, and just seeing where they had gotten by the end of the year was so much fun for me.”
The middle school ranks pose its own difficulties.
One of which that applied to Smith was the fact that Matewan didn’t have a Little League system in play.
“From the time they step into sixth grade, these kids have never played organized basketball, so I’m teaching them day one fundamentals,” Smith said.
Doing this allows Smith to step into the high school coaching scene with the ability to know that every player will need to be approached differently and that the fundamentals are valuable.
“Everyday we started with something I called Dale Hunt fundamentals, which was a 1-4 system that we did everyday to start practice,” Smith said.
Smith will have a good foundation when he enters his hometown of Phelps as the new head ball coach with the groundwork that his predecessor (Jason Sanson) left behind.
But, with the state of the world currently and the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith has not been able to communicate a lot with the players he will now be coaching.
However, he maintains a patient and vigilant approach with how he intends to continue the success of the program.
In an era where coaches typically have a system in mind to implement upon arrival, Smith and his staff will not have that luxury.
“When you’re a high school basketball coach, you have to play to your strengths,” Smith said. “Your personnel changes, like in college, Jim Boeheim wants to run a zone every year, but in high school you, just can’t do that.
“Knowing that I have three talented and experienced big men, to say that we will be running and jumping a lot would probably be a lie. Especially knowing that one of the things Sanson did so well in teaching all the kids was slowing the game down and letting it come to them. So since they are experienced with that, we will do a lot of the things he did because it worked and was so well taught to them.”
Smith believes that his squad can reach new heights and has set a goal for his guys.
“We want to win a game in the region tournament,” Smith said. “These guys have got there two years in a row, now we want to take the next step.”
Smith, his team, and his assistants that will be joining him will have a tough road ahead, but as Smith has proven time and again adaptation and evolving will help them navigate what waits ahead.
One of those obstacles will be the intense rivalries within the 60th District.
The most prominent of those being the feud between Smith’s alma mater the Phelps Hornets and a team he knows all too well in the Belfry Pirates.
“The experience I have on both sides is nice,” Smith said. “I can use my experiences from being at Belfry, being on the other side of things, telling them how they approach things. It’s an odd and unfriendly feeling when you are wearing the opposite color of your friends and you’re sitting on the visitors bench wearing the colors of a school you grew up wanting to beat.”
Smith knows that the goals he has set for his new team can only be achieved by overcoming the epic battles these schools are set to face off in through the future and any edge can help them get to where he and his staff (which will consist of some recognizable names like Matt Maynard, who played four years at Belfry and Brandon Ball, who has had prior coaching experience at Mingo Central) believe they want to be.
To see the full interview with newly named Phelps High School boys’ basketball coach Cameron Smith, tune into the Appalachian News-Express’ and Mingo Messenger Facebook pages where it will be posted and Unwired Appalachia’s Twitter page.
In the interview Smith covers how his opportunity came unexpectedly, what he has learned through his journey, what he can provide for the young men he will be leading, rivalries, his new staff and much more.
He and his team have a bright future ahead at Phelps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.