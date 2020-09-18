Cam Roberts just keeps adding to his already impressive eighth-grade season.
Roberts received an invite by the The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association and the Golf House Kentucky to participate in the KGCA All State Championships.
The tournament is in in memory of Ernie Denham.
The invitation only tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19 at the University of Kentucky Club in Lexington.
The tournament invited the Top 21 individual players in the state and the Top 15 teams to participate.
Roberts is one of the top golfers in the state as an eighth-grader and will compete against the other top high school players in the state.
After that, Roberts and the Panthers will compete in the All “A” Classic state tournament the following weekend, September 25.
Roberts finished third overall in the All “A” Classic state championship and the Panthers finished third overall.
Roberts could catapult to the top of the state or near the top of the state with strong showings in both tournaments.
He has already cemented himself as one of the best players in the state and he is only in eighth-grade. Roberts is already garnering a lot of interest from DI college coaches and programs.
