Sometimes finding talent is like looking for oil.
You search and search, until eventually you strike a hidden well.
For the Phelps Hornets, it feels like this year’s football team may have not only found the well, but also struck it rich with a load of talented players.
This season, we will hear some names for the Hornets football team with a new light on them.
Why is that you ask?
Well, Phelps is in its second year with head coach Andy West.
In his tenure at Phleps, spanning back to him being an assistant on David Jones’ staff, West has been digging into his players and trying bring out that talent.
Senior Dom Francis has been the workhorse running back for the team since his freshman year and has done nothing, but prove how productive he can be.
Francis has been sharing carries with his running mate Tyrell Hollis, who has shown flashes of the kind of brilliance.
West will be making a big change to his team this year when he and the Hornets unveil their new pistol offense that will utilize the full width of the field and the receiving talent that has been hidden on the team.
Part of implementing this offense will require West to have a big time playmaker at quarterback.
Francis is that playmaker and at 6 foot 1, 215 pounds he has the physical statue and skill set (having played running back) to be an ideal quarterback for this kind of offense that will use the RPO (run-pass-option).
“Last year, pretty much, all we ran was the wing so people pretty much knew the game plan was to run,” Francis said. “This year though, we will be able to keep defenses on their toes and create plenty of mismatches with the option to throw the ball.”
With Francis assuming the quarterback role, Hollis will become the feature back in the Hornet backfield.
“I think this new offense is really going to open up the field,” said Hollis. “For me I have a goal to break 1,000 yards and I think if I can reach that personal goal, it will help our passing game.”
Hollis and Francis combined for well over 2,000 yards last season and both ranked in the top 30 rushers in Class A.
If this offense clicks, then it’s possible that both Francis and Hollis could end up maybe in the Top 10 rushers in the Class A.
As Hollis pointed out, if he can reach his goal, then his guys on the outside will have optimal chances to show off their hands and what they can do to elevate the Hornets passing game.
Senior receiver for Phelps, Seth Mayhorn will be one of the primary targets for Francis when he is looking for a big play.
However, Mayhorn wont be the only receiving option for the Francis.
“We have a lot of great guys that are going to get opportunities this year,” said Mayhorn. “I’m just ready to show people we aren’t the underdog anymore and this year we can stop that but we have to buy in as a team.”
For the Hornets, offensive line play is going to be a deciding factor in how well this offense preforms.
Senior lineman for the Hornets, Caleb Dotson, believes the continuity of line will help Phelps reach new heights.
“As a unit we are like brothers,” said Dotson. “We know where each other need to be and we have a lot of trust in the guys in our backfield to make plays.”
The Hornets are poised to shock a lot of people come time for the season opener at home against Martin County on September 11.
Well, everyone that isn’t them at least.
