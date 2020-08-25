Isaac Dixon is one of the best running backs in the state.
Scratch that.
He is one of the best football players in the state — period.
Just look at what he did in the Class 3A state championship game last season.
Dixon ran for 224 yards and three TDs in Belfry’s 30-20 win over Bell County to claim the Class 3A title.
Dixon was named the game’s MVP.
He was unstoppable.
That just made him hungry for more.
His name should be included with the other names when it comes to Mr. Football.
“I’ll talk about my team first,” Dixon said. “As a team, I think they and myself want to go back-to-back. We want a state ring. We want to fill in our starting positions. I can’t guarantee that someone won’t come in and take mine, but if someone is good enough then it’s a team thing. I’ll support whoever. But my personal goal is I want to go for Mr. Football. I want to be called Mr. Football. All this time that we haven’t been able to play football, I’ve been in the weight room working and hopefully, I can do that for myself.”
But Dixon knows first things first.
And the first thing is just getting to the start of the season.
“Honestly, hope is all we got,” Belfry’s Isaac Dixon said. “We’ve all been talking about it for months. Last week, the players have been in group chat and we’ve talked about it every single day about still having a season. Through all of this chaos, having that hope that’s what the players have worked for. Coming off a state championship, being able to practice and hopefully play brings a smile on everybody’s face. I can’t tell you how many kids have walked in pumped up and being excited. This is the first time today and we still aren’t even truly practicing yet. It’s exciting.”
Dixon rushed for nearly 1,200 yards last season and 13 TDs in just 11 games. He also added seven catches for 184 yards and three TDs.
He cherishes the role as being a senior leader on this Belfry team.
“It’s extremely important,” Dixon said. “I’m going to be honest with you, a lot of these guys probably won’t like me at first, but I’ll take that because I know when the time comes in the playoffs, they’ll look back at all the times I yelled at them and hopefully, they’ll say, ‘This is what he was talking about.’ Hopefully when the time comes, they’ll succeed and including myself, I hope I do too. I know I’ll still mess up some things and I’ll learn and redo it until I get it right. I just want them to do the same exact thing.”
When it comes to running backs, he’s as good as anybody in the state.
But Dixon understands it’s not all about him.
His line plays an important role in his and the other running back’s success.
“Our coaches produce backs, but our lineman come in and not knowing what to do and by the end of the year, coach Tackett works with them and they know what to do,” Dixon said. “The line is honestly the key part to Belfry. You can have as good of a back as you want, but if the line isn’t there you can’t do nothing with it. The fact that you have some junior and sophomores come in and step up in that place, personally, I think they led us to state because without a line, you can’t run. If you don’t have that, then you can’t go anywhere.
“Other than the coaching staff, I think they’re the most important part of the team,” Dixon said. “That’s just how our offense is ran.”
The Pirates also return starting quarterback Brett Coleman.
Coleman will be a huge part in Belfry’s success this season.
But Coleman and Dixon will be a tough combination to stop in the Pirate option run game.
“I’m pretty sure he (Brett Coleman) had an 80 something completion rate,” Dixon said. “He threw the ball 30 some times. I think I had four scores off of TD passes. If teams put 11 in the box again like some teams did last year, I think we’ll throw it some.”
But Dixon isn’t looking too far ahead.
He knows the process at Belfry and he trusts the process.
“Today is our first day,” Dixon said. “Seeing the excitement from everyone that I’ve seen, we all know that kids who were great athletes graduated last year and that really put a damper on our offense and defense. The excitement that we have that I see on the players’ faces and the way that they act, they definitely want to come out and play and I think some of them know the position that they play is open, so they want to do what it takes to take over that position.”
The Pirates like many other teams across the state were scheduled to have their first practice of the season yesterday.
The KHSAA ruled last week that the season will continue as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.