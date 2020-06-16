The first official schedule for the 2020 fall season is out as the Mid-South Conference released its revised football schedule for its 22 member institutions.
UPike, as a member of the Bluegrass Division, will only compete against other division members in a condensed nine-game season, starting on September 12.
The Bears will open the season at home against Cumberlands (Ky.) on Sept. 12 before traveling to take on Georgetown on the 19th. UPike will face these two local rivals twice during the season. Despite playing against divisional opponents, these two opening games will not count toward the official MSC standings.
True “divisional” pay will begin on Sept. 26 when the Bears travel to take on Bethel. Pikeville will then close out the season with four divisional home games in six weeks, hosting Campbellsville, Thomas More, Cumberland (Tenn.) and Georgetown.
Homecoming will be held on Oct. 24 when UPike faces Cumberland (Tenn.) with senior night coming two weeks later on Nov. 7 against Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.