Isaac McNamee is the prototype quarterback.
He has everything you’d want in a quarterback.
He’s got size.
He’s got arm strength to make every pass.
He’s got experience winning a state championship.
And he’s got a family lineage of winning.
All of those attributes have college coaches clamoring for his services once he graduates high school.
His father and coach Chris McNamee won championships as a player and has won two as a coach for Pikeville.
Isaac stepped in and took over the starting reigns at quarterback last season.
He had an unbelievable first season as a starter.
McNamee was 148 for 228 passing for 2,464 yards and 32 TDs.
Besides those gaudy numbers, Pikeville finished with a 14-0 record and won the Class A state championship.
That win was a little extra special for the McNamee family.
Issac McNamee joined his older brother and father winning state championships at Pikeville. Coach Chris McNamee has won a state championship coaching both of his sons.
“It was awesome,” McNamee said. “Growing up, you always dreamed of winning one. My brother (Andrew) did the same thing. My dad wanted to do it and did it as a kid too. Winning it with my dad, me, my brother and him all having rings, that’s very special to my family. All of our family looks forward to playing Pikeville football, even the younger ones coming up. We have a freshman Jay and Henry and all of the younger ones love it too. I hope they get to win one too.”
But this postseason has been very different for Pikeville with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s very different,” McNamee said. “We’re coming in after last season and we’re all really excited for the season because we know we have a good shot of doing it again. Then all of this hit and it really made us think if we were even really going to have a season or not. We just kept working hard. As of now we’re supposed to, so we’re all just going to keep working hard and hopefully we’ll get to play.”
Isaac McNamee grew up very quickly last season.
In the opening two games of his sophomore season, he was beating defenses with deep balls and Pikeville’s offense put up 47 points in each of the first two games against Bardstown and Mingo Central.
But in that third game, rival Paintsville and head coach Joe Chirico schemed to take the deep pass away and McNamee had to adjust and start looking underneath.
The Panthers edged the Tigers 9-8 in Week 3 last season.
Raceland followed the same game plan in Week 4 and McNamee and the Panthers pulled out another close 12-6 win.
Pikeville followed with a 22-21 win over Belfry.
In that game, McNamee’s arm came up big to find Seth Pugh for the game-winning score.
After that, McNamee was unstoppable.
Pikeville cruised to big wins the rest of the season.
“It was a quick learning moment for me last season,” McNamee said. “Especially early on in the year, I had to survive and keep playing. All of those senior receivers and linemen really helped me. It’s going to be tough without them this year, but I think I’ve developed enough to do it on my own this year. I think we’ll be just fine.”
As a sophomore, Isaac McNamee had four talented receivers to throw to and an experienced line in front of him and a talented senior running back behind him.
All three senior wide receivers went on to play D I football in college.
“Jackson (Hensley, Clay (Tinsley) and Seth (Pugh) and then all of the linemen, were all very vital to our success last year,” McNamee said. “This year, we don’t have them anymore, so we’ve got young guys stepping up. We still have Zac (Lockhart), we’ve got Wade Hensley, Blake Birchfield, Grant Scott and Brandon Lowe. All of these guys are coming up and all they need is some experience, which they got some in JV (junior varsity) last year, but it’s going to different for them. I think that’s what this program is really good at, getting people to adjust quick, to adapt to faster game play and I think they’ll be just fine. I don’t think our offense will be set back any.”
With the departure of those seniors last season, Isaac McNamee will have to step up and add another dimension to his game.
The run game.
Pikeville has fellow junior standout Carson Wright coming back to run the ball, but Wright suffered a knee injury in the Class A state semifinals against Louisville Holy Cross.
“There was a lot of playmakers last season,” McNamee said. “We had Cody (Raines) and all of those receivers. This year, I’m going to have to run the ball a lot more, so I’ve been doing some speed training and getting a little faster. I didn’t really have to run it that much, but I think we might have to rely on me a little bit more than we had to last year. I think we’ll be able to pass the ball just as effectively and run the ball, if we get Carson (Wright), healthy. I think adding that in, me running, our offense will definitely be a game changer and help a lot.”
Speaking of Wright, when he gets fully healthy, he will be a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball for the Panthers.
McNamee is excited about what his fellow junior teammate will be able to bring to the table for Pikeville.
“Carson (Wright) is a freak athlete,” McNamee said. “He’s so young and so talented. Nobody saw that coming from him when he was in the fifth and sixth grade. He just shot out of nowhere in middle school and caught everybody by surprise. He got hurt last year in the semi state. That really hurt us for this upcoming year, but he’s doing really good right now. He’s running and everything. He says he wants to play against Raceland, but I don’t know if we’ll let him or not. If we have him, it’ll definitely take a lot of pressure off of me and off of the line and all of the receivers. He can just do crazy things with the ball for his age and he’s very hard to bring down.”
Pikeville is just a week away from opening the season.
The Panthers always have one goal in mind and that is to win a state championship.
That is the same goal this season.
The Panthers want to win back-to-back championships.
“We’re definitely shooting to go back-to-back,” McNamee said. “All of these freshmen, they didn’t know what it was like going to Kroger and playing there. I didn’t my freshman year and all of the other guys obviously didn’t either. I want to do it again for this new freshman class. It’s like no other thing. It was one of the best feelings in the world. I want everybody on this team to experience that again and I think we have a great shot at it.”
Pikeville will open the season on the road Saturday, September 12 at Class A power Raceland.
