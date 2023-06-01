Phelps’ Amelia Casey is a standout no matter what sport she plays and she plays quite a few.
Casey is a standout on the volleyball court, basketball court and in track and field for the Hornets.
“I really love both of them equally,” Casey said.
Last week, she signed to play volleyball and play track and field at the University of Pikeville.
“My brother goes to UPike and it’s close to home,” Casey said. “I talked to Coach Kern and I really liked what he said, so I just thought I’d like to play volleyball there.”
Casey led the Lady Hornets volleyball team in kills with 180, blocks with 65 and aces with 48. She also had 19 assists and 123 digs for the Lady Hornets.
Casey has also qualified the state track and field state tournament.
“I just hope I perform well,” Casey said. “Hopefully I get to go for two events.”
UPike is also growing academically and that also excites Casey because her ultimate goal is to go to dental school.
“They’re getting a dental school in the next few years and that’s what I want to do, so that is pretty cool,” Casey said. “It makes a sense to go there.”