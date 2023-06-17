The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Softball All Mountain Team.

The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

Third Team

Riley Spann            Phelps

Savannah Baldridge         East Ridge

Adyson Burchett         Johnson Central

Tailyn Russell         Tug Valley

Taylor Blevins         Lawrence County

Lindsay Reed             Shelby Valley

Lillian Blackburn         Shelby Valley

Destiney Trimble         Paintsville

Isabelle Rose             Pikeville

Keylee Blair             Johnson Central

Savannah Young         Martin County

Taylan Hoskins         Perry Central

Ally Hall            Hazard

Molly Coleman         Pikeville

Emma Pigman        Perry Central