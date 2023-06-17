The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Softball All Mountain Team.
The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.
Third Team
Riley Spann Phelps
Savannah Baldridge East Ridge
Adyson Burchett Johnson Central
Tailyn Russell Tug Valley
Taylor Blevins Lawrence County
Lindsay Reed Shelby Valley
Lillian Blackburn Shelby Valley
Destiney Trimble Paintsville
Isabelle Rose Pikeville
Keylee Blair Johnson Central
Savannah Young Martin County
Taylan Hoskins Perry Central
Ally Hall Hazard
Molly Coleman Pikeville
Emma Pigman Perry Central