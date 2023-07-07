The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Baseball All Mountain Team.
The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.
Second Team All Mountain
|Bash Ryan
|Pikeville
|Bradyen Hall
|Pikeville
|Julian Vance
|Tug Valley
|Brady Bentley
|Shelby Valley
|Brayden Shepherd
|Johnson Central
|Peyton Compton
|Pike Central
|Kaden Crum
|Pike Central
|Blake Hager
|Pike Central
|Hunter Mullins
|Pike Central
|Grayson Peters
|Paintsville
|Dylan Burdine
|East Ridge
|Sawyer Patrick
|Hazard
|Jaxson Damron
|Shelby Valley
|Jonah Little
|Letcher Central