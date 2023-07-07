The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Baseball All Mountain Team.

The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

Second Team All Mountain

Bash RyanPikeville
Bradyen HallPikeville
Julian VanceTug Valley
Brady BentleyShelby Valley
Brayden ShepherdJohnson Central
Peyton ComptonPike Central
Kaden CrumPike Central
Blake HagerPike Central
Hunter MullinsPike Central
Grayson PetersPaintsville
Dylan BurdineEast Ridge
Sawyer PatrickHazard
Jaxson DamronShelby Valley
Jonah LittleLetcher Central
  

Tags