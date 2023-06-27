Mayson Delong Johnson Central — Mayson Delong had an unreal season. She hit .650 on the year with 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 19 doubles, eight triples, 13 steals and 69 runs scored. Those are video game numbers. She finished the season ranked fourth in the state in batting average, 10th in home runs, second in total hits with 78, fourth in doubles, 12th in triples, sixth in slugging percentage with a 1.292 slugging percentage, 17th in RBIs and fourth in runs scored.
Delong’s numbers were too impressive to ignore. Plus she helped lead Johnson Central to another 15th Region title and a win at state. Delong delivered almost every game. She is the 2023 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Player of the Year.