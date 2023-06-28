All Mountain Coach of the Year nominees:
Ryan “Rooster” Chapman Belfry — Chapman led the Lady Pirates to a 20-12 record and Belfry won the 60th District championship.
Joey Estep Johnson Central — Estep led the Lady Golden Eagles to their fourth straight 15th Region Tournament championship and a 28-10 record.
Kenny Horn Lawrence County — Horn led the Lady Bulldogs to a 27-13 record.
Randy Hannah Pike Central — Hannah led the Lady Hawks to a 26-12 record and an appearance in the Class 2A semifinals.
Bobby Ratliff Perry Central — Perry Central finished the season with a 30-6 record. The Lady Commodores won the 14th Region championship.