Shane Simpkins — Pikeville
Simpkins led Pikeville to the 15th Region All “A” Classic, the 59th District title and the 15th Region championship. The Panthers had a great showing at the state tournament as well falling to Harrison County 2-1. Pikeville will return all but two starters for next season’s squad as well.
Will Ward — Pike Central
In his first season as head coach, Ward helped Pike Central finish the season strong. The Hawks were as hot as any team down the stretch and in postseason. Ward’s club proved that it doesn’t matter how you start, but how you finish and the Hawks were terrific in postseason play winning the district and advancing to the region semifinals.