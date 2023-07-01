The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Softball All Mountain Team.
The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.
Honorable Mention
Mingo Central
Aaron Blankenship
KJ Smith
-
Tug Valley
Connor Lackey
Brayden Dotson
Betsy Layne
Keaton Brown
Jacob Newsome
Byron Tackett
-
Floyd Central
Logan Moore
Colton Crum
Chase Martin
-
Johnson Central
Hunter Blevins
Dawson Montgomery
-
Prestonsburg
Seth Fitch
Luke Hall
Matt Welch
Kaden Allen
-
Hazard
Gaige Logan
Evan Akemon
-
Perry Central
Mason McAlarnis
Jacob Daniels
Talon Going
-
Letcher Central
Paul Huff
Dawson Kincer
Quintin Williams
Aiden Fields
-
Shelby Valley
Lincoln Taylor
Bryce Bentley
Riley Newsome
Brock Damron
-
Pikeville
Jeb Wilkerson
Jackson Hall
Noah Jarrell
Jake Lowe
-
Buckhorn
Austin Riley
Peyton Fugate
-
Jenkins
No stats
-
Belfry
Jonah Adkins
Noah Brown
-
Phelps
Melvin McCoy
Logan Wolford
Corey Turnmire
-
Pike Central
Isaac Blankenship
Caleb Mouton
Patrick Mandrell
-
East Ridge
Brady Miller
Magoffin County
Aiden Barnett
Collin Litteral
-
Martin County
Evan Crum
Grayson Proctor
Aiden Horn
-
Lawrence County
Jake Derifield
Will Lafferty
Abner Collinsworth
Brayden Maynard