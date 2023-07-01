The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Softball All Mountain Team.

The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

Honorable Mention

Mingo Central

Aaron Blankenship

KJ Smith

-

Tug Valley

Connor Lackey

Brayden Dotson

Betsy Layne

Keaton Brown

Jacob Newsome

Byron Tackett

-

Floyd Central

Logan Moore

Colton Crum

Chase Martin

-

Johnson Central

Hunter Blevins

Dawson Montgomery

-

Prestonsburg

Seth Fitch

Luke Hall

Matt Welch

Kaden Allen

-

Hazard

Gaige Logan

Evan Akemon

-

Perry Central

Mason McAlarnis

Jacob Daniels

Talon Going

-

Letcher Central

Paul Huff

Dawson Kincer

Quintin Williams

Aiden Fields

-

Shelby Valley

Lincoln Taylor

Bryce Bentley

Riley Newsome

Brock Damron

-

6-5 pville jake lowe at-bat.jpg

Pikeville’s Jake Lowe

Pikeville

Jeb Wilkerson

Jackson Hall

Noah Jarrell

Jake Lowe

-

Buckhorn

Austin Riley

Peyton Fugate

-

Jenkins

No stats

-

5-23 Belfry Noah Brown.jpg

Belfry’s Noah Brown

Belfry

Jonah Adkins

Noah Brown

-

Phelps

Melvin McCoy

Logan Wolford

Corey Turnmire

-

5-23 PCC Patrick Mandrell base running.jpg

Pike Central’s Patrick Mandrell

Pike Central

Isaac Blankenship

Caleb Mouton

Patrick Mandrell

-

East Ridge

Brady Miller

Magoffin County

Aiden Barnett

Collin Litteral

-

Martin County

Evan Crum

Grayson Proctor

Aiden Horn

-

Lawrence County

Jake Derifield

Will Lafferty

Abner Collinsworth

Brayden Maynard