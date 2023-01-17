There will be a new All “A” Classic state champion crowned this season as defending champion Pikeville fell to Martin County 72-70 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic Saturday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville trailed 70-66 with 9.9 seconds left.
Rylee Samons stood at the free-throw line for the Panthers and knocked down one of two.
After he missed the second free throw, he got his own rebound and the Panthers called a timeout.
The Panthers got the ball in the hand of their best player, but missed a three to tie things up. Martin County got the rebound with just 4.2 seconds left and Matthew Linville was fouled by Pikeville to stop the clock.
Linville knocked down both free throws to lock up the win, but Samons drilled a full-court three as time ran out to set the game’s final scoreboard at 72-70.
Samons had an outstanding performance for the Panthers scoring a game-high 38 points in the loss.
Pikeville held a 33-30 lead to open the third quarter.
Samons opened the second half with a putback basket after pulling down an offensive rebound.
Martin County answered with a basket by Dray Duff and Luke Hale followed by splitting a pair of free throws to tie the game at 33-33 with 7:34 left in the third.
Charlie Fitzer and Eli Johnson answered with baskets for the Panthers as Jacob Sturgell split a pair of free throws for Martin County. That put the Panthers ahead 37-34 with 5:21 left in the third.
Josh Hughes knocked down a pair of free throws for Pikeville with 3:33 left in the third to push Pikeville’s lead to 45-38.
Hale fired in a three for Martin County and Blake Maynard added a basket with 1:28 left in the third to tie the game at 47-47.
Samons fired back a late three, but Brayden McKenzie answered with a basket with 49 seconds left in the third to cut Pikeville’s lead to 50-49. Ian Onkst scored to beat the third quarter buzzer and give Pikeville a 52-49 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Samons knocked down a three with 6:28 left to push Pikeville’s lead to 57-53.
Hale answered for Martin County as he pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the cutback with 6:00 left to cut the lead to 57-55.
Samons knocked down a floater with 4:30 left to push Pikeville’s lead to 63-58.
McKenzie came up with back-to-back steals and back-to-back layups too for the Cardinals to cut the lead to 63-62.
Linville put Martin County ahead with a basket at the 2:34 mark, but Samons fired back with a three to put Pikeville on top 66-64. Sturgell tied things up at 66-66 with a basket at the 2:09 mark.
Hale followed with a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left to put Martin County on top 68-66. Hale added two more free throws as the lead grew to 70-66.
McKenzie led the way for the Cardinals by scoring a team-high 20 points. Linville added 14 points and Hale scored 12. Duff also reached double figure scoring with 10. Peyton Davis scored seven and Sturgell added five. Maynard added four.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with his game-high 38. Fitzer followed with 14 and Johnson added 10. Onkst scored six and Hughes added two.
Fitzer and Samons scored late in the first quarter to cut Martin County’s lead to 15-13 after the opening quarter of play.
Johnson scored and was fouled to open the second quarter; he knocked down the free throw to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 18-16. Samons followed with a three to put Pikeville in front 19-18.
The lead continued to sea-saw in the second quarter.
Pikeville called a timeout with just a little over two seconds left on the first half clock. Hughes threw a dart to Samons inside off the inbounds play. Samons caught the Hughes’ pass and scored to beat the first half buzzer and give Pikeville a 31-30 halftime lead.
Martin County (14-2) advances to the All “A” Classic state tournament at McBrayer Arena in Richmond Thursday, January 26. The Cardinals are scheduled to take on Harlan in the opening round at 10:00 a.m.
Pikeville (10-5) is scheduled to visit 59th District rival Shelby Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Semifinals
Martin County 97,
East Ridge 69
Martin County advanced to the 15th Region All “A” Classic finals with a 97-69 win over East Ridge Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Warriors tried to run with the Cardinals, but that was a tough task to sustain throughout the game.
Brayden McKenzie opened the game with a three for the Cardinals. Luke Hale followed with a three and a basket at the 6:38 mark as the Cardinals jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Jacob Sturgill added another basket as Martin County opened the game with a 10-0 run.
Freshman Jackson Keene scored East Ridge’s first basket to help the Warriors stop the bleeding.
Martin County kept the pressure on and held a 26-10 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
The Cardinals opened the second quarter with six straight points to take a 32-10 lead over the Warriors.
Braxton Stanley added two straight baskets for East Ridge to cut the lead to 32-14 with 6:07 left.
Martin County kept the pressure on as Luke Hale knocked down a three with 3:31 left in the first half to push the lead to 42-19.
Stanley knocked down a three to beat the halftime buzzer for the Warriors and cut Martin County’s lead to 57-33.
Hale led the way for the Cardinals with a game-high 25 points. McKenzie followed with 16 points. Sturgell and Matthew Linville each added 14 points. Dray Duff, Devan Maynard and Ethan Ferrell each scored six points for the Cardinals. Blake Maynard added five and Peyton Davis scored three. Bryson Dials added two points in the win.
Stanley led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 23 points. Brad Howell added 16 points. Keene scored nine and Brady Kendrick added eight. Zack Mason scored five and Keaton Puckett added three. Gunner Ward chipped in with two points.
East Ridge couldn’t cut into the Martin County lead in the third quarter as the Cardinals held an 85-52 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Howell and Stanley helped the Warriors get the final score under 30 by combing to score 12 fourth quarter points.
Pikeville 55,
Shelby Valley 49
Rylee Samons was the difference in the fourth quarter.
With the game up in the air, the senior Tennessee Tech commit scored 15 of his game-high 24 points to lead Pikeville past rival Shelby Valley 55-49 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
With the win, the Panthers advanced to take on Martin County in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Pikeville held a 36-34 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Eli Johnson opened the fourth with a three to give the Panthers a 39-34 lead.
Russ Osborne fired back with a basket and he was fouled with 6:24 left to play; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 39-37.
Samons answered with a three as Pikeville’s lead jumped back to five (42-37).
Samons knocked down his second three of the fourth quarter with 3:17 left to push Pikeville’s lead to 46-39.
Shelby Valley’s Ethan Sykes split a pair of free throws with 2:09 left to play to cut the lead to 47-40.
Samons pushed the lead to nine (49-40) with 1:54 left by knocking down a pair of free throws.
The Wildcats didn’t quit though. Caleb Lovins knocked down a shot with 1:32 left to cut the lead to 49-42. Chaz Brown followed by splitting a pair of free throws. Then Preston Johnson came up with a steal and a basket with just 59 seconds left to cut the lead to 49-44.
Samons followed with a pair of free throws with 58 seconds left. Then Ian Onkst came up with a block on defense that led to Samons getting fouled again. Samons knocked down both free throws with 30 seconds to push the lead to 53-45.
That put the game out of reach for the Wildcats.
Samons led the Panthers with a game-high 24 points. Eli Johnson and Charlie Fitzer each added 13 points. Onkst and Heath Jarrell each scored two points. Josh Hughes added one point in the win.
Lovins led the way for Shelby Valley with a team-high 15 points. Collier Fuller added 12 points and Brown just missed double figure scoring with nine. Osborne added five points. Sykes and Preston Johnson each scored four.
Samons opened the third quarter with back-to-back baskets to put the Panthers up 28-27.
Lovins answered by knocking down a pair of free throws for the Wildcats, but Pikeville’s Hughes followed by splitting a pair of free throws to tie the game at 29-29 with 5:57 left in the third.
Fuller knocked down a three to put the Wildcats back on top 32-29.
Eli Johnson scored with 1:38 left in the third to put Pikeville up 35-34. Fitzer split a pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 36-34 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
The Panthers held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter of play.
Lovins opened the second with a basket to give the Wildcats a 14-13 lead, but Pikeville’s Eli Johnson answered with a basket to put Pikeville back in front 15-14.
Brown answered with a three for the Wildcats, but Fitzer was scored and converted to and-one for Pikeville; the Panthers held an 18-17 lead with 3:10 left in the first half.
Lovins added a basket at the 3:17 mark and Fuller followed with a basket of his own as Shelby Valley jumped back in front 23-20 with 2:42 left in the first half.
Shelby Valley held a 27-24 halftime lead.