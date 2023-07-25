DORTON — Legacies live on.
Randy Davis and the Dorton basketball community are doing what they can to make sure Aidyn Tackett’s legacy lives on.
Davis and a bunch of Tackett’s former teammates came together for the Third Annual Aidyn Tackett Memorial Basketball Camp.
The camp started Monday and will wrap up on Tuesday.
It is free to all campers and the first day’s tournament was a great success.
The camp is important to Davis who used to teach and coach Tackett.
“It’s extremely important to me,” Davis said. “We lost him three years ago and this is something that we want to keep going to keep his name going. One of his papaw’s is my neighbor and he just passed away a couple of days ago; that made it even more of a big deal this year. I lived on the same holler as Aidyn, I was so used to seeing him going up and down the holler. He was so special. We just want to keep that memory alive.”
Getting his former teammates to come out and interact with the younger kids and remember Tackett was also important to Davis.
“Yeah for sure,” Davis said. “That’s the goal. All of the older boys you see here helping were his teammates. It’s a big deal to them too. They all loved Aidyn (Tackett) and wanted to help to remember him as well. There are several of his family members here today. I think I had three in the first group. We also have two or three helping and some more coming up. A lot of these guys played on the same teams as him and were former teammates. I just said, ‘Who wants to come today?’ And they all said they wouldn’t miss it for anything.”
Most of the kids helping are just entering high school and played basketball with Tackett. They all shared a love of basketball with their friend.
“Most of these boys are freshman,” Davis said. “For kids that age who understand the importance of this is really big. It says a lot about them and their character. They could be laying in the bed right now or saying, ‘That’s not a big deal or I’d rather sleep.’ But they all made it a point to be here today. You can see how many are out here. To me, that shows the impact that he had on them. It’s cool to see boys who are 15 and 16-years old understand the importance of getting out there and helping to do this.”
The camp is a way for the community to keep Tackett’s legacy alive and also a way for Tackett’s friends share his love of basketball with the younger kids following in his footsteps.
“It’s awesome because they get to see what we went through dealing with them at that age trying to work with kids and teach them the basic fundamentals,” Davis said. “They get to see what it’s like to have to say something over and over before it sticks in their head. Telling them to pound the ball hard into the ground and keep your head up. I think that’s very cool to see them interact with the little ones and see how much care you have to put into them and how gently you have to treat them.”