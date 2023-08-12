He earned a couple of titles last season.
Of course Isaac Duty helped lead Pikeville to a state championship.
But what’s the other title?
When fans refer to him from now on, he’ll have the moniker —State championship winning quarterback — Isaac Duty.
Duty is back for his junior season at Pikeville and he’s ready for the season to get started.
“Last year was really special because we had a great team,” Duty said. “Coming back this year, we lost a lot of guys, but we definitely got a lot of guys who are going to step up. Especially guys like myself and Sam (Wright) taking on bigger roles as leaders on this team. Last year, I kind of started off a bit rocky. I didn’t get to start the second game or third game, but I started getting more and more reps. I had to build my way into it. By December, I felt like I could go out and compete with whoever we were up against.”
Pikeville lost a lot of talent from last year and the offensive line was hit heavy by graduation.
Some people think the Panthers will struggle up front, but Duty thinks there is plenty of talent in front of him and that the guys up front will do a great job of protecting him.
“A lot of people have been kind of doubting our offensive line,” Duty said. “Coach Allen does an amazing job with those guys day-in and day-out. Coming in from the beginning of summer, until now, it’s completely different already. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like in three or four months. They’re doing a great job and making each other better. Now that we have pads on, we can see them get better. They’re a lot of people out there battling for spots, but it’s fun to watch because we have a bunch of great guys giving it their all.”
Duty also lost Blake Birchfield in the backfield from last season, but again, the Panthers have plenty of returning talent to help ease the loss.
“We have three backs pretty much,” Duty said. “Blake Caudill showed spurts of it last year. I remember he had one run against Newport that it seemed like nobody could tackle him. Brendan (Anthony) has been back there since he’s been a freshman, so he definitely has a lot of experience. Tayvian (Boykins) is just a freak athlete. He is all over the field doing pretty much what he wants too.”
Last season, Duty was 98 of 144 passing last season for 1,506 yards and 21 TDs with one interception.
Duty did lose talent at the wide receiver and tight end spots, but again, he has plenty of talent coming back to throw to.
“Last year we had great receivers and now, people taking on bigger roles at receiver,” Duty said. “Jeb Wilkerson is probably the best blocking receiver that we had and he played a big part in the run support we had. Everybody says that we don’t have the best offensive line, but I’m going to have plenty of time to find the receivers. Our receivers are really quick and with that quickness, you don’t need an abundance of time. It’s going to help to be able to air it out and if you try to stop that, we’ll just run it. You have to respect both aspects of our offense.”
With all of those athletes and possessing a cannon for an arm, sometimes Duty has the luxury of throwing deep balls and seeing his receivers go haul those field stretching passes in.
“It’s really fun being able to catch a snap and get it by the laces and just sling it as far as you can and trust your guys to go get it,” Duty said. “I expect all four of my guys to win the battle with whoever is on them.”
Duty had some ups and downs last season. He was injured early and it took some time to get comfortable, but he kept improving each week.
“Last year starting off the year with Corbin it was very nerve wracking,” Duty said. “I come back and get my next start against Belfry and I felt a little bit better, but the more and more games I played, by the time we played Raceland in the state championship I was as confident as ever. That helps a lot this year because I’ve seen pretty much every defense and everything at me. A lot of people around me will also help me out with that. Last year, I had Coach Billy Johnson. He got on to me a lot, but he helped me out a lot. Then Coach Mac and Coach (Steve) Johnson both help me every day.”
Pikeville had a brutal schedule last season and will play another tough schedule this season.
The Panthers use those tough schedules to prepare for the playoffs.
That has helped Duty improve because he has proven himself against some of the best teams in the state.
“A lot of people talk about the tough schedule and this or that,” Duty said. “We could win a lot of games or lose a lot of games. As long as we get better each and every game and are ready by the playoffs, we should be good. By the time we get to the playoffs after playing a tough schedule like that you’ve seen everything. Our coaches have prepared for whatever they throw at us. I think it helps build us and makes us tougher. It helps out a lot and we will face some adversity this year. All of our coaches are prepared for what we have and the players are ready as well.”
Pikeville is always chasing championship goals.
That’s not any different this season.
Duty’s main goal is to finish the season with another state title.
“I don’t really have any personal goals,” Duty said. “As long as we can win as much as we can and then, obviously, I think everybody knows at the end of the year, we want to walk off the field with another state championship trophy. No personal goals, but as a team, I want us to get better each and every week and at least get back to the state championship. And once we’re there, I want to see us give everything we got and win another state title.”
Pikeville is scheduled to open the season at Corbin at 5:30 p.m. against Pulaski County in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.