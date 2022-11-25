Belfry is the reigning 60th District champions.
But if you look at the Lady Pirates roster, it is a lot different from last season.
Graduation and losing Jenna Sparks to Pikeville has Belfry’s roster looking more like a middle school roster than a high school roster.
But the youthful Lady Pirates will have some talent coming in and they hope to defend their title.
Pike Central has been the young and improving team the past couple of seasons and this season, they look to be the most experienced team in the 60th District.
The Lady Hawks will have to adjust to first year Head Coach Bobby Spears.
Spears is a veteran of the game and knows how to win.
He’s hoping he can lead the experienced players to a district championship.
Phelps showed a lot of improvement last season and was very competitive by the end of the season.
The Lady Hornets should be right in the mix with Belfry and Pike Central this season.
Caleigh McCoy emerged as one of the top players in the region.
The Lady Hornets will try and build on last season and try to pull out the district title at the end of the season.
But the cupboard isn't empty.
Cushi Fletcher, Linzee Phillips, Kyra Justice, and Alyssa Varney all graduated.
Jenna Sparks transferred to Pikeville.
But the cupboard isn’t empty.
Jaaliyah Warren and Jerryah Warren have transferred in from Martin County.
Jaaliyah Warren scored 9.3 points per game last season and knocked down 36 percent of her threes.
Senior Hope Coley also returns for the Lady Pirates. Besides Coley, there aren’t many names from last year’s roster.
Volleyball standout Clara McNamee is on the roster along with freshmen Kaylor Thornsbury, Abbi Vipperman, AJ Hairston and Makaylin Meade.
Belfry has one eighth-grader on its roster and four seventh-graders.
So Warren and Coley will look to be the leading scorers.
The rest of the Lady Pirates will have to step up and fill roles.
It could take some time, but a young and talented roster isn’t the worst problem to have.
There will be growing pains, but by the end of the season, Belfry will try and compete with Pike Central and Phelps for the district title.
Filling in inside might be the biggest question for Belfry.
Rebounding and defending the post will be key if Belfry wants to have a chance at the district title.
McNamee is athletic and might be the top candidate to lead the Lady Pirates on the defensive side and on the boards.
Kevin Deskins is an experienced coach and will know how to navigate an inexperienced roster.
He will try and have them ready once postseason play rolls around.
Belfry is scheduled to open the season Wednesday, November 30 at Floyd Central.
Pike Central — Pike Central has been building for this season.
The Lady Hawks showed a lot of improvement under Coach Denise Campbell the two seasons at Pike Central.
Last season Pike Central finished with a 12-18 record.
The Lady Hawks fell to Belfry 29-28 in overtime in the 60th District championship and battled Martin County tough before falling 66-58 in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.
The Lady Hawks want to go improve and go even further this season.
The Lady Hawks return Emalie Tackett, Hannah Ray Abigail Hess and Lindsey Bowman from last season’s team. Chloe Hannah and Kylea Weddington aren’t listed on this season’s roster.
The Lady Hawks also lost seniors Lakota Johnson and Sarah Justice from last season.
Tackett and May will be the leaders of the Lady Hawks this season.
Tackett, a senior, will be one of the top inside players in the region. Tackett averaged a double-double last season. She led Pike Central with 13.2 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also shot 44 percent from the field.
May will be the outside leader and point guard of the team. May averaged 12.3 points per game last season. She has emerged as one of the top guards in the region entering her junior season.
May shot nearly 34 percent from the field last season.
Pike Central will have to have another scorer emerge.
Hess averaged 5.3 points per game last season and Bowman followed with 2.9 points per game.
Abby May may take on a bigger role this season as well and help Tackett out inside.
Bowman averaged 4.3 rebounds per game.
Bobby Spears will be back on the sidelines for Pike Central.
This will be his first coaching stint since he coached Pikeville in the during the 2015-2016 season.
Spears was the longtime coach at Dorton before leading Shelby Valley to a region title in 2001.
After that he coached East Ridge from the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 seasons.
He then took over at Pikeville in the 2012-2013 season and coached until the 2015-2016 season.
Spears will have an experienced squad with some really talented players.
This could be Pike Central’s year to win the 60th District Tournament.
Pike Central’s last district title came in the 2017-2018 season.
Pike Central is scheduled to open the season at home Tuesday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. against Paintsville.
Phelps —Phelps showed a lot of improvement last season.
The Lady Hornets’ 9-22 record might not have reflected that improvement, but just ask any team they played last season.
A lot of the success had to do with the development of eighth-grader Callie McCoy.
McCoy averaged 15.1 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Lady Hornets. She shot nearly 38 percent from the field as well.
McCoy is hoping to build on that entering into her freshman season.
Senior Amelia Casey is back as well. Casey averaged 6.8 points per game and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game. She will be a great compliment to go along with McCoy.
Skylar Rife is back and she averaged 5.0 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. Rife could certainly add to those numbers and help the Lady Hornets out a lot.
Faith Potter returns this season as well Potter averaged 3.8 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game.
The Lady Hornets look to be one of the strongest rebounding teams in the district with their returning players.
Another big addition is that Kylea Weddington has transferred from Pike Central and is currently on the Phelps roster.
Weddington can shoot from outside and will be a big help to go along with the talent the Lady Hornets have coming back.
She should be able to take some pressure off of McCoy and help open driving lanes with her three-point shooting ability.
Weddington averaged 5.6 points per game last season and shot 38 percent from three-point range.
That extra help scoring could give the Lady Hornets just enough depth to make a run at a 60th District title.
Phelps is scheduled to open the season Friday, December 2 at home against Shelby Valley at 7:30 p.m.