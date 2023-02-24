BELFRY — Sometimes not being the No. 1 seed helps.
Not being the top seed means you have to play and extra game, sure. But that’s not always a bad thing, especially during tournament time. It let’s you work out some of the kinks and shake off the nerves of being in a lose and go home situation.
That’s exactly what happened with Pike Central. The Lady Hawks came into the 60th District championship game Wednesday night against Belfry looking confident and ready to play, even after dropping both regular season games to the Lady Pirates.
Pike Central 51, Belfry 45: Everything came down to the wire Wednesday night during the 60th District championship.
With 4:11 left in the fourth quarter, Pike Central was on top of Belfry, 45-42.
Kylie Deboard drained a bucket for the Lady Pirates to pull them within two 45-42.. with 3:07 left. Pike Central’s Emaillie Tackett hauled in a layup after the Lady Hawks broke the Lady Pirates press to hold on to the lead 47-42.
With under a minute still on the clock, the Lady Pirates were scrambling as Karlea Stanley drained a three to pull Belfry within two, 47-45.
After Stanley’s three, the Lady Pirates began sending Pike Central to the line for free throws, but with 29 seconds still on the clock, Pike Central’s Hannah May drained both free throws to make it a two possession game, 49-45.
The Lady Pirates tried to fire, back but just couldn’t get the ball fall in the basket.
Belfry was forced to send Pike Central back to the free-throw line once again. May knocked down one of her two free throws to keep inching the Lady Hawks’ lead further and further out of reach for Belfry with just 17 seconds left on the clock.
The Pirates had one last attempt to get some points on the board and close the gap between Pike Central.
Belfry fell short on the offensive end and couldn’t come up with points and were once again forced to send the Lady Hawks to the line.
Tackett was sent to the line with just 13 seconds left where she came up with one of her two to set the final score, 51-45.
Bowman lead Pike Central Wednesday night with 16 points, Tackett and Abigail Hess both hauled in 13 a piece, Abby May followed that up with four points, Hannah May tacked on three points of her own and Larah Stanley rounded out the scoring for Pike Central on the night with two.
Belfry was lead on the night by Karlea Stanley with 16 points in limited minutes due to foul trouble, Jaaliyah Warren followed up Stanley with 11 points, Clara McNamee was hot on her heals with 10, Hope Coley hauled in five and DeBoard had three.
Things started off fast Wednesday night with Belfry and Pike Central being tied up a six with 2:12 left in the first.
Pike Central went on a six to two run to close out the first quarter on top 12-8.
Abigail Hess kept the momentum going for the Lady Hawks coming out of the huddle in the second with a quick three, Lindsey Bowman followed that up with a bucket of her own running just 20 seconds off the clock.
Clara McNamee was first on the board in the second for the Pirates, with 7:05 remaining in the half McNamee hauls in a quick basket to cut into the Lady Hawks lead, 17-10.
Hess wasted no time for Pike Central draining her second three of the quarter with 6:45 remaining.
The rest of the half was a lot of back and fourth between the two teams, The Lady Hawks managed to outscore the Lady Pirates in the second, 17-11 to hold a ten point 29-19 lead going into the locker room.
Coming out of the half, with three fouls Stanley returned to the game and rallied of five quick points for the Lady Pirates.
Hess was able to answer Stanley and knocked down her third three on the night with 5:55 remaining in the third.
With 4:40 left in the third the Lady Pirates turned on the jets, Stanley got them goin with yet another three to kickstart a 10-4 run to end the quarter and pull within winning distance of Pike Central, 39-38.
Pike Central 58, Phelps 51
Pike Central and Phelps went to battle Monday night during the opening round of the 60th District Tournament. The Lady Hornets led the Lady Hawks for most of the night, but fell in the end as Pike Central just proved to be too much down the stretch to pick up a 58-51 win over Phelps to advance to the 60th District championship.
Phelps took an early 7-4 lead over Pike Central. Pike Central’s Emallie Tackett was sent to the line with 3:10 left to attempt to cut into the Lady Hornets lead, Tackett drained both to put the Lady Hawks within one, 7-6.
Phelps’ Kylea Weddington answered the free throws by Tackett with 2:18 remaining in the first with a bucket of her own.
Pike Central’s Lindsey Bowman picked up a quick two with 1:33, but Phelps’ Kaylyn Slone fired back with 1:15 with a huge three.
The Lady Hornets held a 14-10 lead when the buzzer sounded to end the first.
Phelps kept up the pressure in the second, with 5:12 remaining in the half the Lady Hornets took off on a 9-4 run to end the half on top 26-19.
Pike Central kicked things off in the third with Abby May hauling in a quick basket.
After a little back-and-fourth the Lady Hawks decided to take off on their own run, a 10-2 run to end the third quarter with a 36-33 lead over Phelps.
Tackett kept the momentum going for Pike Central in the fourth pulling in a quick two with 7:46 remaining.
Hannah May followed that up with another bucket to keep extending the Lady Hawks lead, 40-33.
Phelps didn’t take things lying down though, Caleigh McCoy tried to claw the Lady Hawks back in with a back-to-back buckets.
After the dust settled in the fourth, the Lady Hawks were able to hold on to a small 58-51 lead over Phelps to pick up the win and advance to the 60th District Championship against Belfry.
ackett led Pike Central Monday night against Phelps, hauling in a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Lindsey Bowman was close on Tackett’s heals with a double-double of her own, Bowman racked up 14 points and 13 rebounds on the night.
Abigail Hess had 10 points on the night, Hannah May tacked on seven points and, rounding out the scoring for the Lady Hawks was Abby May with six.
Caleigh McCoy lead the charge for Phelps Monday night with 18 points, Kylea Weddington followed that up with 17, Kaylyn Alone hauled in 12 points, Faith Potter and Amelia Casey both dropped two points to finish off the scoring for the Lady Hornets.