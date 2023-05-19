Belfry entered the top of the seventh facing some “hard times”.
The Lady Pirates trailed Pike Central 2-0 and looked like the district championship might fall by the way side.
But Belfry Coach Ryan “Rooster” Chapman will throw in some occasional wrestling quotes to motivate his team.
Coach Chapman often references, the Macho Man and tells his squad, “The cream rises to the top.”
Well, in fact that’s what happened as Belfry pulled off a 4-2 comeback victory over the Lady Hawks to capture the 60th District championship.
“At Belfry we try to play for the gold in everything,” Chapman said. “We try to get a little better every day and tonight, it fell for us.”
In the top of the seventh, Alexia Bevins reached on an error. Abbi Vipperman followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice and the lead runner, Bevins was thrown out at second.
With one out and a runner on first, Sydney Stafford singled to put the tying runs on base.
With two outs and two on, Myra Bevins reached on an error to load the bases.
That’s when Fite stepped to the plate.
She fell behind in the count 1-2.
She was really nervous, but stepped out of the box and gained her composure.
“She flexes her rise when she gets up,” Fite said. “But the three bats before that, I didn’t do too good. I was zero for three. But I was nervous and was shaking a little bit. I calmed down after doing some breathing exercises and I got the hit we needed.”
“She did the Coach Haywood exercise,” Chapman said. “Coach comes out and talks to all of the kids and so does the AD Todd Cassell and our principal Mark Gannon. They come out and support us really well. Coach (Haywood) comes out to practice all of the time and works on some of that relax and nail it.”
Fite then ripped a base clearing single to left. She advanced to the third on the play, but Belfry jumped ahead 3-2.
“We talk about it all of the time, that two-strike approach,” Chapman said. “I always just tell her to stay within yourself and have some fun. Sometimes the ball just rolls your way and she got one she like and she ripped it.”
“I was really hoping (it was down),” Fite said. “She was playing really far from the line. I was really excited, I didn’t know what to do honestly.”
The Lady Pirates weren’t quite finished as Fahm followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 4-2.
Pike Central couldn’t recover in the bottom half of the inning as Fahm struck out the first two batters and got the last batter to fly out; Stafford made a tough catch for the last out of the game.
“I was really excited, but I was trying to keep my calm,” Fahm said. I was just focused on pitching.”
Fahm had an excellent game.
In the circle, Fahm got the win and tossed seven innings giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits, while striking out 14 batters.
Fahm, the eighth-grader, had an excellent day at the plate as well. She had two singles and an RBI. Fite’s three RBI single was the clutch hit of the game for the Lady Pirates. Makaylin Meade added two hits and Stafford had three hits on the day.
“I was really nervous the first half of the game because the last game we didn’t do too good,” Fahm said. “But I just tried my best this game. I just really wanted it.”
“Things just have to fall for you in this game,” Chapman said. “It was a tough game and sometimes they fall for you and sometimes they don’t. The good Lord willing, it just happened for us tonight. We found a little grass there at the end. That’s what it takes.”
Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah was tagged with the loss. Chloe Hannah threw an excellent game as well though. She tossed seven innings of work and gave up four runs (none earned) on 10 hits and one walk, while striking out 11 batters.
“Congrats to Pike Central,” Fite said. “They are a great team, it just was our turn tonight.”
Pike Central got on the scoreboard first.
In the bottom of the third inning, Hannah May reached on a bunt single. Taylor Hannah laid down a sacrifice bunt to move her over to second base. From there, it was all about May’s speed. May stole third and on the throw the ball got away allowing May to score and give the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead.
Belfry threatened in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Alexia Bevins singled. With two outs, Stafford added a single of her own. Zoey Caudill drew a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah got out of the jam by getting Myra Bevins to pop out to end the inning.
Pike Central added another run in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Abigail Hess singled. Emalie Tackett followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Chloe Hannah followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to score Abigail Hess and give the Lady Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Belfry (19-11) will enter the 15th Region Tournament at StoneCrest as a No. 1 seed and Pike Central (26-11) will enter as a No. 2 seed.
“It’s always good to be going into the region on a high, but I will tell you, our region is tough,” Chapman said. “All the two seeds can flat out play. We got one here with Pike Central. I think we got a great district. Even Phelps. Riley Spann threw a heck of a game against us here the other night and that says a lot about what we’re doing here in Pike County and the 60th District.”