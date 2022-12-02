Pike Central kept improving last season and that paid off as the Hawks won the district and advanced all the way to the 15th Region championship game in Coach Eric Ratliff’s first season.
Belfry and Phelps will both try and knock off the Hawks this season as the 60th District should be very competitive.
The Pirates will have a lot of new faces, though as Pike Central’s Jaylan Rigdon and Jaden Stewart look to lead Pike Central back to the district title and maybe another run in the region tournament.
Phelps will try and settle in Coach Brandon Ratliff’s second season as the Hornets’ head man. The Hornets showed steady improvement last season and will return nearly their entire team from last season.
Pike Central — The Hawks had plenty of talent last season.
The Hawks finished last season with a 15-13 record.
Riigdon and Stewart will be back and the duo will be one of the top duos in the region.
Rigdon is a special talent. The point guard has quickness and toughness. He can score off the dribble or with his jumper. He gets everyone involved and his defense also helps Pike Central get some easy offense.
Stewart is a big man with range. As the season went on, he kept improving. By the time the 15th Region semifinals rolled around, Stewart’s impact scoring from outside and his ability to rebound and block shots inside really put the Hawks over the top.
Last year, the duo had another big time scorer with them in Josh Du Toit. Du Toit led Pike Central in scoring as he poured in 21.6 points per game.
The cupboard isn’t bare, though.
Pike Central will rely on defense and rebounding and try and develop another scorer as the season progresses.
Rigdon averaged 18.7 points per game last year as a sophomore and Stewart 12.3 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. Stewart shot 33 percent from three-point range last season, while Rigdon shot 31 percent from three.
Peyton Compton will look to fill the role of third scorer as he averaged 7.8 points per game last season. He was another three-point threat as he knocked down 43.5 percent of his threes. That led the team in three-point percentage last year.
Blake Adams and Brad Billiter could all see increased minutes from last season as well.
Isaac Reynolds is the only senior listed on the Hawks’ roster.
Kaleb Compton, Kaden Crum, Tanner Darnell, Jimmy Justice, Luke Lockard, Brady Potter, Daymon Scammell and Josh Stanifer round out the Pike Central roster.
Pike Central is scheduled to open the season December 1 at home against Martin County at 7:30 p.m.
Belfry — The Pirates’ roster looks a lot different than last season.
Belfry finished last season with a 16-16 record.
Michael Hagy takes over as the full-time Head Coach after filling in as interim Head Coach last season.
The Pirates fell to Pike Central 62-57 in the 60th District championship and their season ended with a 63-59 loss to Martin County in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Just looking at the Belfry’s roster, Sal Dean and DeMahje Clark both transferred, while Tykee Peterson and Bol Kuir graduated. If you count Kuir’s (he only played two games last season) points, the Pirates are losing 67.4 points per game.
That is a lot to account for, Belfry will try to come together and play strong defense and play as a team.
Belfry does return Jonathan Banks. Banks was a strong player for the Pirates last season and could emerge as one of the team leaders this season. He is the top returning scorer and rebounder. He averaged 6.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
Makaden Maynard played well last year and he could also emerge as a leader this season. He averaged 4.4 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Taylor Cross, Kaleb Hensley Caden Woolum and Noah Brown all got action last season and their roles could increase this season.
The Pirates are young as Banks, Brown and Cody Erwin are the only three seniors on the roster.
Maynard, Woolum and Gage Thompson are the three juniors on the roster.
Davey Hall, Ian Loomis, Andrew Rhodes and Braydon Wallace are all sophomores.
The rest of the roster includes nine freshman. They are Aidan Burke, Caleb Bushman, Connor Bushman, Keaton Reskins, David Hagy, Reece Norman, Nick Savage, Cayden Varney and Chase Varney.
Belfry will try and use its exprience and youth as a combination to find a way to win the 60th District championship and make some noise in the 15th Region Tournament.
Belfry is scheduled to open the season Tuesday, December 6 at home against East Ridge at 7:30 p.m.
Phelps — The Hornets lost one senior in Landon Dotson from last season due to graduation.
Phelps returns everyone else and that is exciting for the Hornets.
The Hornets finished last season with a 10-18 record under first year Head Coach Brandon Ratliff.
Leading scorer Mason Prater returns for the Hornets.
Prater can heat up quickly and is deadly from three-point range. He averaged 14.3 points per game last season and will be one of the Hornets’ leaders again this season.
Hayden Mounts, Melvin McCoy, Mikey Flemings and Corey Turnmire all return.
In the season opening loss to Letcher Central, Prater lit up the scoreboard for 35 points in the season debut. He was eight for 13 from the field and knocked down four of his nine three-point shots. He was seven for 11 from the free-throw line.
The Hornets, fell to Letcher Central 90-68.
Also in the opener, McCoy finished with 18 points. He was four of nine from three-point range. Mikey Flemings finished the game with seven points. Tyler Mitchem added six points and Mounts had two.
If the Hornets can develop a third and fourth scorer, they could be scary.
Phelps doesn’t have a ton of size.
But shooting and a fast paced game could be an advantage for the Hornets.
On paper, Phelps looks like they might be able to compete for the district championship.
The Hornets have a scorer in Prater.
And a scorer can change any game they get hot in.
Don’t expect Prater to average the 35 points he scored in the season opener, but that is a good sign he’s ready to go and ready to lead and help the Hornets to compete against anybody.
Phelps was scheduled to host Betsy Layne last night at home. The Hornets will travel to Robinson Creek Friday night to take on Shelby Valley at 7:30 p.m.