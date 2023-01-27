BUCKLEYS CREEK — The Hawks got to work quick Tuesday night on the road to a 68-42 win over 60th District opponent the Phelps Lady Hornets.
Pike Central kicked the game off with 7-0 run during the first two minutes.
Phelps kept things manageable in the first quarter, when the buzzer sounded the Lady Hornets had been able to slow Pike Central to only be down 19-9 going into the second quarter.
Phelps came out of the huddle in the second quarter swinging, popping off two quick buckets to bring the Lady Hornets within four of the Lady Hawks, 19-14.
Pike Central answered back though, taking off on another run lead by Lindsey Bowman and Emalie Tackett, Bowman knocked down two quick baskets to start the run with 6:38 left in the half, Hannah May tacked on a three, Tackett tallied four during the 11-2 run for the Lady Hawks.
Phelps tried to recover in the final three minutes but the Lady Hawks proved to be to much for the Lady Hornets Tuesday night.
The Lady Hawks were lead by Emalie Tackett Tuesday night, Tackett dropped 21 points on the night and hauled in 13 rebounds on her way to a double-double, Tackett also reached a milestone during the third quarter as she scored her 1,000th point for Pike Central.
Hannah May was able to tack on 16 points of her own, Abby May and Abigail Hess both dropped eight points on the night, Lindsey Bowman tallied six, Larah Stanley added five and Kennedy Hamilton scored four points to contribute to the 68-42 win over Phelps.
The Lady Hornets were lead by Caleigh McCoy in the scoring column, McCoy had 13 points, Kylea Weddington scored 10, Skylar Rife put up nine points, Amelia Casey added seven and, Kaylyn Slone rounded out the Lady Hornets with three points.
With the win Pike Central advances to 9-8 on the season and will be in action again Friday night as they host Breathitt County, tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Phelps falls to 14-7 for the season and will be back in again Friday night at Paintsville.