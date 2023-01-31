BELFRY — it was a 60th District matchup on Pond Creek Friday night as Pike Central made the trek over to Belfry.
The Lady Pirates weathered the storm and made a fourth quarter run to pick up a 53-43 win over the Lady Hawks.
Belfry jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead over Pike Central Friday night.
The Lady Hawks got on the board with 5:30 left in the first when Hannah May drained two free throws with 5:28 still on the clock.
Lindsey Bowman followed up May’s free throws with a basket of her own. Emalie Tackett was next for the Lady Hawks with 3:18 still left in the first to tie things up at 6-6.
Belfry’s Clara McNamee stopped the Lady Hawks run with 2:03 left on the clock with her first basket of the night to take the lead back from Pike Central.
The Lady Hawks closed out the first quarter strong with Bowman dropping two back to back buckets to the end the first quarter on top of Belfry 10-8.
Pike Central kept the momentum coming out of the break with a big three to extend the lead 13-8.
The Lady Pirates were able to fire back with a 9-0 run over 3:50 to take back control of the lead, 17-13.
May stopped the Lady Pirates run with a couple of free throws to dig back into the Belfry lead.
With 3:01 remaining in the half, Belfry’s Karlea Stanley drained two free throws of her own to keep inching the lead over Pike Central.
Bowman and Tackett once again with back-to-back buckets for the Lady Hawks to put Pike Central right back in the mix tying things up at 19-19 with just 2:00 left in the second.
Belfry’s Maci Maynard wrapped things up for the first half for the Lady Pirates. With just 30 second left, she was able to get the Pirates a two-point lead going into the locker room, 21-19.
Things started off slow in the second half. With 7:06 still remaining in the third, Stanley was sent to the line. She went one for two at the line to get things going for the Lady Pirates.
Bowman started things off for Pike Central in the second with a quick basket. May backed that up with a three of her own with 5:30 still remaining to take the lead back from Belfry, 24-22.
With time ticking down in the third, Belfry’s Jaaliyah Warren drained a three for Belfry to give the Lady Pirates the lead back, 25-24.
The third quarter was a lot of back-and-fourth between Belfry and Pike Central, but when the buzzer sounded, the Lady Pirates found themselves on top 31-30.
Hope Coley got things going for the Lady Pirates in the fourth with a basket with 7:40 remaining in the contest. Coley found herself wide open in the middle for two, extending Belfry’s lead 33-30.
Tackett fired back for Pike Central with two of her own to cut Belfry’s lead back down to one.
Warren stepped up once again for Belfry draining another three with 7:04 remaining.
Pike Central’s Kennedy Hamilton was able to pick up a quick basket with 6:00 still on the clock for the Lady Hawks to cut into the Belfry lead once more, 34-36.
With 4:50 still remaining, the Lady Pirates started to pull away from Pike Central. The Lady Pirates went on a 6-0 run that spanned almost two minutes.
Pike Central tried to battle back with 3:01 left to play as Tackett knocked down one of two from the free-throw line. May followed up Tackett’s free throws with two of her own coming with just 2:36 still left on the clock.
The rest of the fourth quarter was all Belfry. With 2:19 remaining, the Lady Pirates went on a 9-6 run to secure the win, 53-43.
Stanley lead the way for Belfry Friday night dropping a game-high 18. Warren followed up Stanley with 14 of her own. Maynard dropped nine. McNamee and Coley rounded out the Lady Pirates for the night with six each.
Pike Central was led by May and Bowman. May and Bowman each had 12 points on the night. Tackett scored nine. Abigail Hess had six and rounding out the scoring for the Lady Hawks was Hamilton with four.
With the win, Belfry improves its record to 13-10 on the season and 2-0 in 60th District play and will be on the court again February 2 as they travel to Betsy Layne. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
With the loss, the Lady Hawks fell to 9-9 on the season, but picked things back up on Saturday as they hosted Breathitt County. They picked up a 68-54 win to advance to 10-9 on the season, 1-1 in district play.
Pike Central is back in action again February 2 traveling to Phelps for the Lady Hawks’ third district matchup of the season. The last time Pike Central hosted Phelps and walked away with a 68-42 win over the Lady Hornets; tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.