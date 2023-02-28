LICK CREEK — Shelby Valley was looking to win one final district championship for Rodney Rowe last Thursday night, but Pikeville wasn’t ready to relinquish the district title.
The Panthers found a way to hold on and pick up a 55-35 win over the Wildcats to win their second straight 59th District championship.
With the win, Pikeville (20-7) enters the 15th Region Tournament as a No. 1 seed. The Panthers are scheduled to play Paintsville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Shelby Valley (18-9) also advances to the 15th Region Tournament. The Wildcats will take on 57th District champion Martin County at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
15th Region KABC Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball Candidate Rylee Samons led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 20 points.
Pikeville’ Eli Johnson scored the game’s first point as he split a pair of free throws with 6:15 left in the first quarter. Then Samons drove down the lane and as the defense closed in on him, Samons found big man Charlie Fitzer for a big dunk to fire up the Panthers.
Chaz Brown knocked down a jumper to put the Wildcats on the scoreboard and cut the lead to 3-2.
Samons knocked down a three with 3:09 left in the first to put the Wildcats in front 9-6, but Shelby Valley’s Caleb Lovins answered with a jumper to cut the lead to 9-8.
Johnson followed Samons’ three with a three of his own as the lead grew to 12-8. Samons added a pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 14-8 lead after the first quarter of play.
The Panthers continued to build the lead in the second as well.
Samons opened the second with a pair of free throws as the lead grew to 16-8. The Panthers came up with a steal and Fitzer finished off the fast break with a dunk as the lead jumped to double figures (18-8) with 7:29 left in the first half. Samons added a basket and was fouled on the play with 6:41 left in the first half; he knocked down the free throw as the lead grew to 21-8 and that capped off a 12-0 run for the Panthers.
Brown knocked down a pair of free throws for the Wildcats with 4:02 left in the first half to cut the lead to 21-12, but Josh Hughes answered with a three for Pikeville to push the lead to 24-12.
Hughes added a pair of free throws for the Panthers at the 2:10 mark as the lead jumped to 26-12.
Preston Johnson fired in a three for the Wildcats with just 34 seconds left in the first half as he cut Pikeville’s lead to 26-18.
E.B. Walters scored to beat the first half buzzer and give the Panthers a 28-18 lead at the halftime break.
Pikeville kept the momentum going in the third quarter.
Fitzer opened the third with a basket, Hughes followed with a jumper and Samons followed with a three. Samons split a pair of free throws with 6:01 left to cap off an 8-0 run and push Pikeville’s lead to 36-18.
Preston Johnson knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:33 left in the third to get Shelby Valley on the board in the second half.
Shelby Valley’sRuss Osborne knocked down a three with 3:52 in the third to cut the lead to 39-23.
Pikeville’s lead jumped to 20 quickly, though. Eli Johnson knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:25 left in the third. He then came up with a steal and a layup to push the lead to 43-23 with 2:04 left in the quarter.
Pikeville held a 43-28 lead at the end of the third.
The Wildcats couldn’t cut into the lead in the fourth, though as Pikeville held on to the 55-35 win.
Besides Samons’ 20, the Panthers had three other players in double figures. Fitzer followed with 12 points. Hughes had an outstanding all-around performance with 11 and Eli Johnson added 10. Walters also scored two and had some blocks inside.
Brown led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 11 points. Lovins follows with nine points and four rebounds. Preston Johnson added nine points. Osborne followed with three. Riley Phillips added two and Braiden Tackett scored one.
Shelby Valley finished the game only hitting 26.1 percent from the field on the night.