LICK CREEK — It was a close game until the Trinity — the Trinity of Rowe’s three straight threes in the first quarter meant Pikeville locked up it’s third straight district title.
Shelby Valley has been improving a lot over the past couple of weeks.
Shelby Valley has got Zoee Johnson and Sadie Johnson back at full health and have developed a lot of young depth over the season.
But Thursday night, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t close the gap any against Pikeville as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 75-33 win to claim the 59th District championship.
It was Pikeville’s third straight district championship.
Pikeville (26-5) enters the region tournament as the four-time defending champions. The Lady Panthers enter the 15th Region Tournament as a No. 1 seed and was scheduled to take on Belfry last night in the opening round at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. Check out all of our social media pages and for complete results and see Friday’s edition of the News-Express for full game story and photos.
Shelby Valley (9-20) also advanced to the 15th Region Tournament. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to take on Pike Central at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Zoee Johnson opened the game by knocking down a three for the Lady Wildcats.
Pikeville answered as Kyera Thornsbury split a pair of free throws and then, Trinity Rowe knocked down her first three of the game with 6:15 left in the first to give Pikeville a 4-3 lead.
Rylee Theiss followed with a pair of layups as the lead grew to 8-3. Kristen Whited added a layup with 5:15 to cap off a 10-0 Pikeville run.
Isabella Causey stopped the run for the Lady Wildcats with a basket at the 4:56 mark to cut the lead to 10-5.
Whited answered back with another three for the Lady Panthers as the lead grew to 13-5 with 4:44 left.
Zoee Johnson fired back with back-to-back baskets for Shelby Valley as she cut the lead to 13-9.
That fired the Lady Panthers up, though.
Leighan Jackson split a pair of free throws with 2:04 left as the lead was 14-9.
Then followed the Trinity of Rowe’s three straight threes to push Pikeville’e lead to 24-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Rowe finished the game with a game-high 22 points. She was eight for 11 from the field on the night including going five for eight from three-point range. Whited followed with 13 points and freshman guard Kylie Alvin fired in 11 points as she was three for five from three-point range on the night as well. Rylee Theiss added eight points and 10 rebounds. Jackson scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Thornsbury added five points and so did Kylie Hall. Alexis Coleman added three and Ava Rogers finished with two.
Pikeville shot 26 for 55 for the game (47.3 percent) and the Lady Panthers were 13 for 26 from the three-point line (50 percent).
In their two district tournament games, Pikeville knocked down 32 threes.
Zoee Johnson led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 11 points and six rebounds. Sadie Johnson added 10 points and four rebounds. Jazzy Meade scored five points and Miley Riddle added three.
Alvin opened the second with a three as Pikeville’s lead grew to 27-9.
Sadie Johnson answered with a basket for the Lady Wildcats to cut the lead to 27-11.
Riddle knocked down a three with 2:15 left in the first quarter as the lead was cut to 37-16.
Pikeville held a 48-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers got the running clock with 3:57 left in the third quarter after a three by Hall.